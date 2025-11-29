5 critical cartoons about the proposed Russia-Ukraine peace deal
Artists take on talking turkey, Putin's puppet, and more
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
Could Trump run for a third term?
The Explainer Constitutional amendment limits US presidents to two terms, but Trump diehards claim there is a loophole
-
Political cartoons for November 28
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include economic diagnosis, climate distractions, and more
-
What does the fall in net migration mean for the UK?
Today’s Big Question With Labour and the Tories trying to ‘claim credit’ for lower figures, the ‘underlying picture is far less clear-cut’
-
Political cartoons for November 26
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include a peace deal for Ukraine, constitutional oaths, and the I.R.S. explained
-
Political cartoons for October 17
Cartoons Friday's editorial cartoons include Tomahawk missile talk, the price of red meat, and the bestest boy reports from the Pentagon press room
-
October 16 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include Ukrainian defense, voting rights reconsidered, and the young Republican problem
-
September 26 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include Donald Trump's Russia/Ukraine strategy, the groups fighting for democracy, and Tom Homan left holding the bag
-
September 9 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday’s political cartoons include the shadow of Jeffrey Epstein, Russia's answer to peace talks, and tougher citizenship questions
-
August 21 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include AI-driven water shortages, Sharpie-corrected slavery, and airstrikes on Washington, D.C.
-
August 19 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include former Russian territories, Texas redistricting, and cellphone-free classrooms
-
August 18 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include Vladimir Putin meeting with Donald Trump, RFK Jr. honoring the spread of germs, and WNBA fans