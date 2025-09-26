September 26 editorial cartoons

Friday’s political cartoons include Donald Trump's Russia/Ukraine strategy, the groups fighting for democracy, and Tom Homan left holding the bag

This editorial cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Ukraine Strategy.&amp;rdquo; It is drawn to look like a chart with &amp;ldquo;Flattery&amp;rdquo; at the top and &amp;ldquo;Pique&amp;rdquo; at the bottom. An arrow points from left to right and Donald Trump bounces wildly between Flattery and Pique. The words at the end of the arrow read &quot;To Be Continued.&quot;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts an armed ICE agent with many targets on his back. He says, &amp;ldquo;For crying out loud!! Stop with the hate speech!!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dick Wright / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon takes place in a bar where two men are drinking beer and playing pool. There are six empty beer cans on the table. The man in a flannel shirt and MAGA hat is shocked as he looks at the bill. The other man says, &amp;ldquo;Still like Trump&amp;rsquo;s tariff on aluminum?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bruce Plante / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Fighting For Democracy.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a group of pro-Democracy figures dressed like American revolutionaries from the 1700s. They are led by a man labeled &amp;ldquo;Unafraid Dems&amp;rdquo; who carries an American flag. Other freedom fighters are a man labeled &amp;ldquo;Cartoonists&amp;rdquo; who charges with a sharp pen, a young man labeled &amp;ldquo;Everyday Americans&amp;rdquo; a man carrying a microphone labeled &amp;ldquo;Late Night Hosts&amp;rdquo; a determined-looking person with a cell phone named &amp;ldquo;Uncowed Journalists&amp;rdquo;, and a &amp;ldquo;Never Trump Republican&amp;rdquo; carrying a &amp;ldquo;Resist&amp;rdquo; sign.

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This political cartoon depicts a car driven by an elephant with Uncle Sam and a donkey in the back seat. The car is doomed, hanging in midair after having blown through the guardrails on the side of a cliff. The elephant says, &amp;ldquo;They&amp;rsquo;re more like suggestions than constitutional guardrails.&amp;rdquo; A license plate labeled &quot;Congress&quot; is falling too.

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump on the left side with a paper that reads &amp;ldquo;Late Night TV Hosts.&amp;rdquo; Trump says &amp;ldquo;Nobody watched them! Their ratings were terrible!&amp;rdquo; Trump&amp;rsquo;s tie is illustrated like an arrow going up and to the right to indicate growth. Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel stand on top of the arrow, smiling. Kimmel says, &amp;ldquo;Until he tried to cancel us.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Phil Hands / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a wide-eyed Attorney General Pam Bondi at her desk with an angelic Charlie Kirk on her shoulder. Bondi says, &amp;ldquo;There&amp;rsquo;s free speech and there&amp;rsquo;s hate speech.&amp;rdquo; Kirk says, &amp;ldquo;Hate speech is free speech.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts a young woman with a suitcase, backpack, umbrella, and hat who carries a sign that says &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m Outa Here!&amp;rdquo; The woman says, &amp;ldquo;What happened? The rapture was supposed to happen this week!&amp;rdquo; Another woman is nearby and says, &amp;ldquo;Sorry, you&amp;rsquo;re not gonna get away from Trump that easily.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Comey Indictment&amp;rdquo; and depicts James Comey holding a gun labeled &amp;ldquo;Russian Collusion&amp;rdquo; that has been turned back and now faces him.

(Image credit: Gary Varvel / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts Tom Homan accepting a bag labeled &amp;ldquo;$50K Bribe&amp;rdquo; from an arm labeled &amp;ldquo;FBI&amp;rdquo; A voice says, &amp;ldquo;Are you ready for your close-up, Mr. Homan?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bob Englehart / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

