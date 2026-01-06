The rise of runcations

Having “breathlessly struggled” up a volcano in Ecuador and “capered through the Rockies”, running holidays are among the “most thrilling – and humbling – trips I’ve ever taken”, said Jennifer Malloy on Outside .

Distance running has become a “fascinating way for travellers to explore new destinations”, blending fitness with adventure, said Pooja Naik in National Geographic . As running clubs continue to surge in popularity, “running holidays seem like the natural next step”. Not only do these trips provide a chance to boost your cardiovascular health, they are also a great way to immerse yourself in “rugged nature” and meet new people.

I “sniffily dismissed” the idea of “runcations” when I first heard about the travel trend, said Huw Oliver in The Times . “Why bother? Isn’t travel about seeing and doing new things rather than pursuing everyday hobbies?” But when I caught the “fitness bug”, the idea started to gain appeal. “I fancied fresh air, paths free from the jogging hordes and the scope to run whenever I wanted,” instead of trying to squeeze in a run during “WFH lunch breaks”.

“Time off is no longer just about doing nothing,” said Jenna Ryu on Self. Now, many travellers want to “step away from their daily grind” but also do something “productive” with their time. And running, it seems, has “struck a chord”, with the sport exploding into a “full-on cultural movement” thanks to platforms like Strava.

Holidays have always been a time to “embrace laziness” for me. But I recently took my first runcation in France and loved it. Whether watching the “crisp morning mist lifting off Lake Annecy” or breathing in the “earthy smell of rain-soaked foliage in Parc des Buttes-Chaumont”, it was hard not to “marvel” at every turn. And while it wasn’t necessarily relaxing, “there was something electric about the rigour”.

“A guided tour is the best option when planning a runcation,” said Malloy. Not only will the logistics be taken care of, but you will also have “coaching to help you understand your limits on a trip of this nature”.

For “spectacular landscapes” consider a runcation in Iceland . The trail running season kicks off in May with the annual Puffin Run, a 12.5-mile loop around Heimaey (the biggest of the Westman islands) that has plenty of opportunities to spot the “charming birds”.

