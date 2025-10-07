See the Northern Lights from these bucket list destinations
The dazzling displays can be spotted across Iceland, Sweden and parts of Canada
Amateur astronomers take note: we are in the midst of a “solar maximum”, which means the Sun is getting “super energetic”, said Time Out.
This period of heightened solar activity, which only takes place every 11 years, is likely to continue into 2026. So it’s a great time to spot the Northern Lights, as the Sun is producing more frequent solar flares, triggering the dazzling displays that so many of us hope to experience in our lifetime.
The auroral zone spans several countries, including Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland and parts of Canada. You’re most likely to spot the Northern Lights between mid-September and April, and “as a rule, the farther north you go, the darker it is and the longer the aurora season”, said The Times. Still, there are no guarantees and you’ll “need to be patient and stay up late”.
Iceland is an excellent option for aurora hunting. There are many scenic spots but one of the best is the “flat terrain of Thingvellir National Park”, less than an hour’s drive from Reykjavik, said Condé Nast Traveller. Easily accessible with dark, open skies, it’s a popular spot for getting those “prize-worthy, slow shutter speed shots of the Northern Lights”.
Or you could “live out your ‘Frozen’-inspired Scandinavian fairytale in northern Sweden” with an overnight stay at the Icehotel in the small Arctic village of Jukkasjärvi. Drive around 70 miles to Abisko National Park, where the aurora borealis appears on a “near-nightly basis during peak season”. Flanked by two mountains, the park has a microclimate known as the “blue hole” that shields most clouds and rain, ensuring the skies are often dark and clear.
For the chance to spot the lights with “uninterrupted calm and tranquillity”, consider heading to Greenland, said The Independent. The “most sparsely populated country in the world” has low levels of light pollution, especially if you travel to Kangerlussuaq, which has a population of just over 500.
Further afield, Fairbanks in Alaska is another option. Ideally positioned right under the “auroral oval”, conditions here are “perfect” for glimpsing the Northern Lights thanks to the inky skies and “dry conditions”.
And if it’s “pure magic” you’re after, it has to be Yukon in Canada’s far northwest, said The Times. Discover the World’s three-night tour kicks off at a “cosy log cabin” near Whitehorse before giving you the chance to try dog sledding and visit the Yukon Wildlife Preserve to spot bison, moose and caribou. A knowledgeable guide is on hand to give you the “inside scoop” on spotting the Northern Lights.
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
