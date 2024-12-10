Greenland is hoping to boost tourism with the Arctic's first international airport

The enhanced facility is the first international airport in Greenland's capital

The exterior of the new terminal at Nuuk International Airport in Greenland.
The exterior of the new terminal at Nuuk International Airport in Greenland
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

About two-thirds of Greenland lies above the Arctic Circle, so while it remains a popular tourist destination for cold-weather lovers, getting there has never been easy. Until now.

The territory unveiled a renovated airport in November that will serve as the first major international airport in the Arctic. Greenlanders hope this encourages more people to choose the island for their travel itineraries.

Explore More
