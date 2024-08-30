Guzzling passengers: should airports limit pre-flight boozing?

Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary has called for a two drinks per passenger limit at airport bars

Airport drinks
A new YouGov poll of 6,771 British adults found that 62% said they strongly, or tend to, support a two alcoholic drink per passenger limit at airport bars
By
published

A rise in drunken disorder on flights and at airports has led Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary to call for a two drinks per passenger limit at airport bars.

Photos of the "airport pint" have long been an Instagram staple but "booze-fuelled violence" has "surged this summer", said The Telegraph, leading to a conversation about the wisdom and safety of airport boozing.

Gatwick Airport Heathrow Airport Ryanair Michael O'leary Alcohol Drugs
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden 

