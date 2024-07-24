How can we fix tourism?
Local protests over negative impact of ever-rising visitor numbers could change how we travel forever
Tourism may be the lifeblood of many economies, but the negative impact of ever-rising visitor numbers could soon change the way we travel forever.
Amid a post-pandemic boom in international travel, this year appears to mark a tipping point for locals, with many destinations across the globe becoming "increasingly vocal about the kind of tourists they want on their streets – and the kind they don't", said Laura Hall for BBC Travel.
"On the yes list: tourists who spend money in local shops, boost the local economy and behave respectfully. On the no list: boozy tourists – often Brits – who behave badly, disrespect local traditions and negatively affect local lives and lifestyles."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What did the commentators say?
In the Balearics, whether it is party-goers flocking to Ibiza and Mallorca or sun-seekers descending on Formentera and Menorca, "overtourism on these blissful Spanish islands has grown into a major concern in recent years", said Lonely Planet.
With international travel finally returning to pre-pandemic levels, this year is expected to see growth in tourism numbers, compared to 2019, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council.
In European hotspots such as the Balearics and the Canary Islands, as well as tourist-heavy cities such as Barcelona, Athens and Malaga, anger at ever-rising visitor numbers and the impact they have has finally erupted into protests.
In Mallorca, thousands of people have taken to the streets to demonstrate against what they say are the negative impacts of overtourism. Organisers of the 'Less Tourism, More Life' rally say uncontrolled tourist numbers are causing a drop in wages, loss of quality of life, noise and an increase in the price of housing, both to rent and to buy.
It follows similar protests in the Canary Islands and Barcelona – Spain's most-visited city receiving 12 million people a year – where rising visitor numbers are "putting pressure on health services, waste management, water supplies and housing at the expense of residents", reported Euronews, while "increased construction of hotel and housing developments is endangering historic sites, biodiversity and natural resources".
What next?
The Balearic authorities have taken a "pioneering role" by introducing a raft of new responsible tourism measures to become "the world's first circular destination" said Lonely Planet. The goal is to achieve a "more balanced and sustainable tourism model that also protects the islands' natural environment and the needs of the local population".
Measures include alcohol restrictions, a ban on new hotels and Airbnb-style tourist apartments, limiting vehicle access to non-residents during high season, and imposing restrictions on visitor numbers to beaches and national parks.
Following its mainland neighbour Catalonia, the region has introduced a tourism tax, with other regions set to follow.
Fees for daytrippers and tourism levies for popular sites has already been introduced in places like Venice and Bali but many are looking to Bhutan, which has the most expensive tourist tax in the world at $100 (£77) per day.
Paid up front, irrespective of accommodation, food, flights and other costs, this "undoubtedly deters many from visiting", said The Independent, "but if, like a safari or scuba-diving holiday, Bhutan is regarded as a place reserved for the well-off, the imposition of an extra $100 a day is hardly something for the non-affluent to lose sleep over".
While these measures are eye-catching, Sean Thomas in The Spectator doubts they will make any noticeable impact, "mainly because tourism is so enormously lucrative".
Last year, global tourism generated about $6 trillion, making it one of the world's biggest sectors. At least 150 nations on the planet cite tourism as one of their top five earners.
A case in point is Spain, which last year welcomed over 85 million overseas visitors and is "leading the grassroots fight -back" against overtourism, Euronews said. Its tourism lobby group Exceltur said holidaymakers accounted for 71% of real growth in the Spanish economy last year, and consumption by non-residents accounted for nearly a third of Spain's overall 2.5% growth in 2023, according to financial services firm BBVA.
In the end, controlling visitor numbers to some of the world's most in-demand destinations could come down to a form of "rationing", most likely decided by money, concluded Thomas.
"This means that in future travel to more enticing locales will become the province of the wealthy, as it was in the past", meaning the best advice is to "make the most of free travel while you can".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The manosphere: the shady online network of masculinists
The Explainer A new police report said a rise in radicalised young men is contributing to an increase in violence against women and girls
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Simone Biles: Rising – an 'elegantly paced and vulnerable' portrait of the gymnast
The Week Recommends Netflix's four-part documentary is more than a 'riveting comeback story'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Paloma recipe: the cocktail of the summer
The Week Recommends This refreshing drink balances the fresh and fizzy taste of grapefruit soda with a subtle flavour of smooth tequila
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
Visiting Maui a year after the Lahaina fire
In Depth The aloha spirit endures
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Make a splash at these 8 refreshing water parks
The Week Recommends Cool off while having a blast
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
A foodie guide to Bilbao
The Week Recommends Go bar-hopping for tasty morsels or splash out on a Michelin-starred meal in the Basque city
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Royal Hideaway Corales Beach, Tenerife: sleek hotel offering culinary adventure
The Week Recommends Discover the island's volcanic beauty and black sands from this adults-only hideaway
By William Leigh Published
-
Lanzarote travel guide: a sea-swept volcanic paradise
The Week Recommends Even a short exploration quickly shows the out-of-this-world island is undeserving of its 'Brits abroad' reputation
By William Leigh Published
-
The underground Mona Lisa and the trouble with tourists
Why Everyone's Talking About Visitors to the Louvre have dubbed the crowded experience 'torture' as famous landmarks suffer from overtourism
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Asturias: cool summers and verdant landscapes
the week recommends The region's 'trio of fine cities' offer everything from beaches to culture to fine dining
By The Week UK Published
-
Robot Dreams: 'utterly charming' animated feature is 'laced with comedy'
the week recommends The film follows the relationship between a lonely dog and the robot he builds for company
By The Week UK Published