How can we fix tourism?

Tourism may be the lifeblood of many economies, but the negative impact of ever-rising visitor numbers could soon change the way we travel forever.

Amid a post-pandemic boom in international travel, this year appears to mark a tipping point for locals, with many destinations across the globe becoming "increasingly vocal about the kind of tourists they want on their streets – and the kind they don't", said Laura Hall for BBC Travel.

"On the yes list: tourists who spend money in local shops, boost the local economy and behave respectfully. On the no list: boozy tourists – often Brits – who behave badly, disrespect local traditions and negatively affect local lives and lifestyles."

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

In the Balearics, whether it is party-goers flocking to Ibiza and Mallorca or sun-seekers descending on Formentera and Menorca, "overtourism on these blissful Spanish islands has grown into a major concern in recent years", said Lonely Planet.

With international travel finally returning to pre-pandemic levels, this year is expected to see growth in tourism numbers, compared to 2019, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council.

In European hotspots such as the Balearics and the Canary Islands, as well as tourist-heavy cities such as Barcelona, Athens and Malaga, anger at ever-rising visitor numbers and the impact they have has finally erupted into protests.

In Mallorca, thousands of people have taken to the streets to demonstrate against what they say are the negative impacts of overtourism. Organisers of the 'Less Tourism, More Life' rally say uncontrolled tourist numbers are causing a drop in wages, loss of quality of life, noise and an increase in the price of housing, both to rent and to buy.

It follows similar protests in the Canary Islands and Barcelona – Spain's most-visited city receiving 12 million people a year – where rising visitor numbers are "putting pressure on health services, waste management, water supplies and housing at the expense of residents", reported Euronews, while "increased construction of hotel and housing developments is endangering historic sites, biodiversity and natural resources".

What next?

The Balearic authorities have taken a "pioneering role" by introducing a raft of new responsible tourism measures to become "the world's first circular destination" said Lonely Planet. The goal is to achieve a "more balanced and sustainable tourism model that also protects the islands' natural environment and the needs of the local population".

Measures include alcohol restrictions, a ban on new hotels and Airbnb-style tourist apartments, limiting vehicle access to non-residents during high season, and imposing restrictions on visitor numbers to beaches and national parks.

Following its mainland neighbour Catalonia, the region has introduced a tourism tax, with other regions set to follow.

Fees for daytrippers and tourism levies for popular sites has already been introduced in places like Venice and Bali but many are looking to Bhutan, which has the most expensive tourist tax in the world at $100 (£77) per day.

Paid up front, irrespective of accommodation, food, flights and other costs, this "undoubtedly deters many from visiting", said The Independent, "but if, like a safari or scuba-diving holiday, Bhutan is regarded as a place reserved for the well-off, the imposition of an extra $100 a day is hardly something for the non-affluent to lose sleep over".

While these measures are eye-catching, Sean Thomas in The Spectator doubts they will make any noticeable impact, "mainly because tourism is so enormously lucrative".

Last year, global tourism generated about $6 trillion, making it one of the world's biggest sectors. At least 150 nations on the planet cite tourism as one of their top five earners.

A case in point is Spain, which last year welcomed over 85 million overseas visitors and is "leading the grassroots fight -back" against overtourism, Euronews said. Its tourism lobby group Exceltur said holidaymakers accounted for 71% of real growth in the Spanish economy last year, and consumption by non-residents accounted for nearly a third of Spain's overall 2.5% growth in 2023, according to financial services firm BBVA.

In the end, controlling visitor numbers to some of the world's most in-demand destinations could come down to a form of "rationing", most likely decided by money, concluded Thomas.

"This means that in future travel to more enticing locales will become the province of the wealthy, as it was in the past", meaning the best advice is to "make the most of free travel while you can".