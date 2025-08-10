Is Trump's new peacemaking model working in DR Congo?

Truce brokered by the US president in June is holding, but foundations of a long-term peace have let to be laid

An AFC/M23 soldier stands guard with a Kalashnikov rifle in front of a crowd in Goma, DR Congo
A rebel soldier stands alongside a crowd in Goma, as part of an outreach project designed to build trust with the civilian population
(Image credit: Jospin Mwisha / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

Donald Trump, the self-declared "president of peace", says he deserves a Nobel Prize for his efforts to end the world's wars. And actually, when it comes to one conflict in particular, he is "more than deserving", said Jarrett Stepman in The Daily Signal (Washington DC).

In June, Trump brokered a peace deal between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda, ending a vicious, 30-year war that has "claimed the lives of an estimated six million people". He secured the historic deal in "typical Trumpian fashion" – promising diplomatic and security support in exchange for US access to the DRC's lucrative mineral deposits – and last Saturday, officials from both countries met to begin implementing the so-called Washington agreement, paving the way for a new era of stability and prosperity. "Wins all around."

