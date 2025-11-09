Massacre in Darfur: the world looked the other way

Atrocities in El Fasher follow decades of repression of Sudan’s black African population

A woman and two children sit outside a tent at the Al-Afadh refugee camp in Al Dabbah, Sudan
The Darfur region the ancestral home of the Fur ethnic group
(Image credit: Stringer / Anadolu / Getty Images)
By
published

“Sudan’s descent into hell continues inexorably,” said Le Monde (Paris). For months, UN observers have warned that if the notoriously brutal ethnic-Arab militia known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were to capture the besieged city of El Fasher in Darfur, there would be a massacre. And now the horrors predicted are playing out before our very eyes.

Satellite imagery last week showed pools of blood across El Fasher – appalling evidence of mass killings carried out by the RSF following its expulsion of the Sudanese army from the city. Videos circulated on TikTok show RSF soldiers hunting down non-Arab black Sudanese civilians and executing them, said Declan Walsh in The New York Times. One shows RSF fighters stepping over bodies scattered in a room at the university. “A survivor can be seen raising his arm, apparently calling for help, before a fighter shoots him dead.”

