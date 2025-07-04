El Palace Barcelona: old-world luxury in the heart of the city

This historic hotel is set within a former Ritz outpost moments from the Passeig de Gràcia

Hotel El Palace Barcelona exterior.
One of the city's most iconic hotels
By
published

El Palace, situated in Barcelona's electric Eixample district, is one of the city's most iconic hotels. The historic former Ritz outpost has hosted some of Catalonia's most vaunted personalities over the decades and is home to 120 rooms and suites, ranging from the tastefully opulent to the gobsmackingly luxurious.

For two days, our home is the hotel's flagship Salvador Dalí Art Suite, an enormous complex of rooms that takes up what feels like an entire floor. Dalí was a frequent patron of the hotel – photos of him in the suite are dotted around the place – and this was his own personal hangout spot.

