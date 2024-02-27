Spring forward this March at these 6 delightful hotels

Ready to put the drudgery of winter behind you? Step into warmer weather at one of these six hotels. Their locales are the perfect places to celebrate spring, from dry and mild Hanoi, Vietnam, to Dublin, Ireland, where the crowds are low but the temperature is rising.

The Cove in Eleuthera, Bahamas

The ocean views at The Cove Eleuthera are phenomenal (Image credit: The Cove Eleuthera)

Eleuthera is an island you will want to get stranded on. Just one mile wide and 110 miles long, this little getaway has pristine pink and white sand beaches and coral reefs. The Cove Eleuthera is situated between two white sand coves and feels like a private paradise, with accommodations ranging from bungalows tucked away among the Kamalame trees to oceanfront rooms, suites and villas. All are just a few steps away from the on-site restaurants, bars and spa. The Cove also has two private beaches with attendants and ample opportunities to connect with other guests at sunset yoga and art workshops.

Riad Dar Anika in Marrakech, Morocco

Riad Dar Anika is a short walk from the famous Jemaa el-Fnaa square (Image credit: Henryk Sadura / Getty Images)

In the heart of the Medina of Marrakech is Riad Dar Anika. This boutique hotel is known for its impeccable service, with staff greeting guests to offer tea and sweets upon arrival and keeping them stocked with other goodies throughout their stay. The 12 rooms each have special touches like stained glass windows and lamps, ornate murals and four-poster beds, plus guests have access to a pool, hammam, rooftop terrace and restaurant that serves Moroccan delicacies. From the riad, it's a quick walk to palaces, monuments and Marrakech's main square, Jemaa el-Fnaa.

The Leinster Hotel in Dublin, Ireland

The Leinster Hotel is a brand new boutique property in Dublin (Image credit: The Leinster Hotel)

The Leinster Hotel is a stone's throw from Merrion Square, which boasts gardens, two museums and Georgian townhouses. A brand new property opening on March 7, the Leinster has 55 rooms and suites, each one with its own distinctive design. The rooms are all about pattern and texture play, with velvet couches and toile wallpaper, plus fun extra touches like retro-style telephones. Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten is opening his first-ever restaurant in Ireland at the Leinster, where guests will be able to dine on an outdoor terrace with lovely views of Dublin.

Capella Hanoi in Hanoi, Vietnam

Capella Hanoi is close to Hoàn Kiếm Lake (Image credit: bminer / Getty Images)

Described as an "eternal celebration of opera in the Roaring '20s," the Capella Hanoi is enveloped in musical elements. The Art Deco hotel has swinging lounges and 47 rooms decorated with memorabilia paying homage to beloved opera singers, composers, designers and performances. The four Opera Suites are especially stunning, with gilded wall panels, rich fabrics and terraces. Guests tend to gather in the Living Room lounge, open 24 hours a day, where you can enjoy cocktails made from locally-distilled gin and rum, listen to live jazz or curl up with a book. Every day, a different cultural activity is held in the Living Room, like learning bamboo weaving from a master artisan.

Mvngata Beach Hotel in Playa del Carmen, Mexico

The turquoise waters of Playa del Carmen are a huge draw for visitors (Image credit: Pola Damonte via Getty Images)

After a cold winter, guests are probably more than ready to enjoy some sun at the modern Mvngata Beach Hotel in Playa del Carmen. Consider springing for a premium deluxe oceanfront room, which comes with a terrace and hot tub that overlook the water. For a real treat, book an outdoor massage at the Sand & Sea Spa, where you will face the ocean during your session. The main hub of the resort is its rooftop, where guests can swim in the heated infinity pool, relax in the Balinese beds, eat breakfast, lunch and dinner and watch the sunset.

Almanac Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain

An outdoor terrace adds to the charm at Almanac Barcelona (Image credit: Almanac Barcelona)

There is a room for everyone at Almanac Barcelona. Traveling with extended family? Book one of the hotel's multiple-bedroom suites so you can all be together in one place. Planning a romantic trip for two? Go with the stylish Terrace Suite, featuring a waterfall shower and private terrace with a fire pit and city views. There are plenty of opportunities to enjoy the fresh air — just head up to the rooftop, where there is a plunge pool and the Azimuth bar. Downstairs is restaurant Virens, specializing in "green cuisine" with a plant-forward menu. The Almanac Barcelona is off the Passeig de Gràcia, which means some of the city's finest shops and restaurants are only a few steps away.