You'll want to experience the cool of these 11 stunning pools and lazy rivers this summer

Relief from the summer heat is just a refreshing pool or lazy river away. These 11 properties make a splash with their great water amenities, cooling you off even on the most sizzling days.

'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii

The pool at 'Alohilani is sitting pretty on the fifth floor (Image credit: 'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach)

The fifth-floor infinity pool at the beachfront 'Alohilani is "fantastic," Condé Nast Traveler said, and from this vantage point you can soak up the Waikiki views without having to worry about sand in your shorts. The pool stays open after dark, so swimmers can look up to the "shimmering stars above" while listening to the "lapping of waves in the distance."

Amanyara in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

Amanyara's pool view is unbeatable (Image credit: Amanyara)

The secluded Amanyara is as "premium as it gets," said The Telegraph, and that includes the property's black lava infinity pool. Surrounded by canopied cabanas, this tranquil space stars in "many an Instagram shot," with the turquoise sea in the background. Guests who splurge on one of Amanyara's lavish villas can enjoy their own private pools as well.

Andronis Arcadia in Santorini, Greece

Andronis Arcadia's pool is massive (Image credit: Andronis Arcadia)

Andronis Arcadia is "very much a vibe" for those looking to enjoy Santorini's nightlife, Cosmopolitan said. This all-suite hotel boasts the largest pool on the island, and revelers sip poolside cocktails while listening to late-night DJ sets. Want more privacy? Retreat to your suite — each one comes with its own private, heated plunge pool.

Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada

The Flamingo Hotel's Go Pool complex recently underwent a major renovation (Image credit: Caesars Entertainment / Michel Rudin)

The Flamingo's fabulous new adults-only Go Pool complex stands out in a city that is known for its lively pool scene. Five pools are spread out across 1.5 acres, and each has its own distinct feel. The Main Pool is the centerpiece of the area, with a swim-up bar, DJ booth and shallow wet deck for daybeds and couches, while the shaded Grotto Pool offers a more relaxing experience, with its 50-foot-wide rain curtain waterfall and seating under the falls.

Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado

The lazy river takes you on a tour of Gaylord Rockies Resort (Image credit: Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center)

Kids love the lazy river, waterslides and indoor and outdoor pools at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center — and so do adults. The property's Arapahoe Springs Water Park offers something for everyone, and the lazy river and its rocky grotto, bubblers and water jets is the biggest hit.

Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Tremezzina, Italy

The aptly named Wow Pool sits on Lake Como (Image credit: Grand Hotel Tremezzo)

All three pools at the Art Nouveau Grand Hotel Tremezzo are special. But the Wow (Water-on-the-Water) Pool is a showstopper. Floating above Lake Como, this "pièce de résistance" is "cinematic grandeur incarnate," said Condé Nast Traveler. For a quieter dip, head to the Flowers Pool in the garden or the indoor Infinity Pool.

The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark in Monticello, New York

The Empire Bay is a "not-so-lazy" river at Kartrite (Image credit: Sullivan Catskills Visitors Association)

It doesn't matter what the weather is like outside — at the Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark, it is "always a balmy 84 degrees," said The Points Guy. All of the attractions are under a transparent roof, including the exhilarating Empire Bay lazy river, Krakken slide, Endless Summer Flowrider surf simulator and relaxing Affinity Springs pool.

Marriott Marquis in Houston, Texas

Nowhere else can you find a giant Texas-shaped lazy river (Image credit: Marriott Marquis Houston)

Everything really is bigger in Texas. On the rooftop of the Marriott Marquis Houston, guests can float along the world's largest Texas-shaped lazy river, designed for "optimal relaxation and fun," said the Houston Chronicle. It takes 15 minutes to go around, and when you are done you can swim in the adjoining traditional infinity pool or soak in the hot tub.

Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort in Rancho Mirage, California

The desert heat is no match for Splashtopia (Image credit: Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort)

The heart of Omni Rancho Las Palmas is its family-friendly Splashtopia water park. Guests can relax while floating down the 425-foot lazy river, zoom down one of two 100-foot waterslides, dip their toes in the sandy beach, cool off in the play zone with fountains and sprinklers or warm up in the cliffside hot tub.

Sagamore Pendry Baltimore in Maryland

Sunset views are gorgeous here (Image credit: Sagamore Pendry Baltimore)

When staying at the "landmark" Sagamore Pendry Baltimore during warmer weather, plan on spending the "majority of your time" at the pool, taking in the harbor views, said Esquire. The 1914 Beaux-Arts hotel sits on Recreation Pier in Fells Point, Baltimore's "most party-hearty (yet still charming) neighborhood," and you can soak it all in from the infinity-edge pool overlooking the Patapsco River.

Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island in South Carolina

Zero-entry pools make swimming more accessible for everyone (Image credit: Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island)

The "idyllic" Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island sits on a "stretch of the region's most alluring coastline," said Condé Nast Traveler, and the sparkling zero-entry pool is just as big of a draw. The gradual slope into the water provides easier access, allowing more guests to take the plunge. Find shade in a cabana or under the tropical foliage that surrounds the pool areas.