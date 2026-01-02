8 incredible destinations to visit in 2026
Now is the time to explore Botswana, Mongolia and Sardinia
A new year means new travels and fresh destinations to explore. That might mean heading to Egypt to wander a museum thousands of years in the making, visiting Guadalajara for tortas, tequila and a World Cup match or diving along the Sardinian coast. A trip to any of these 2026 hot spots is certain to be a highlight of the year.
Botswana
Considering a safari in 2026? Book it in Botswana. The country’s landscapes span from “delta to desert,” and because light pollution isn’t an issue here, each “star and comet blazes in the dark sky,” said Lonely Planet. On your journey, you could spot elephant herds, “majestic” lions, cheetah and meerkats. Botswana is also known for the quality craftsmanship of its artisans, which is “most apparent” when you see its “functional and stylish” woven baskets.
Cappadocia, Turkey
Visitors have long been captivated by the “distinctive” landscape of Cappadocia, best viewed from one of the “region’s famous hot air balloons,” said The Independent. The “rose-tinted valleys” and craggy ancient rock formations are beautiful, and the wine culture, vibrant dining scene and “wealth of outdoor activities” make it a “destination of a lifetime.” Add to the experience by staying at Argos, a monastery turned luxe hotel with rooms carved into the cliffs. Its heated pool overlooks Pigeon Valley and offers a stunning new perspective of Cappadocia and the hot air balloons.
Egypt
The brand new Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza is a “gift to Egypt and the world,” said Vogue Arabia. The 5,400,000-square-foot space is filled with 100,000 artifacts from across eras, including Tutankhamun’s gold death mask and an 83-ton statue of Ramses II. Make this your first stop, then continue the adventure on a luxe tour with Inside Egypt. Expeditions are led by local Egyptologists, taking travelers to iconic spots like the Pyramids of Giza, the Great Sphinx and monuments rarely open to the public. Tours run from 7 to 17 days and include sailings down the Nile.
Gothenburg, Sweden
Over the last few decades, Gothenburg has emerged as “one of Europe’s greenest destinations” and a “cultural hot spot with an eco-friendly spirit,” said Lonely Planet. The city was recently named a U.N. Global Hub for Sustainable Lifestyles, and its vast public transportation system runs on renewable energy. Visitors are drawn to modern attractions like Karlatornet, the tallest building in Sweden, but also appreciate Gothenburg’s many historic areas, like the boutique- and cafe-filled Haga district. To get an even fuller picture of the city, head to the World of Volvo museum to learn about Gothenburg’s industrial past and find a “splash of seaside history” at the Sjofartsmuseet maritime museum.
Guadalajara, Mexico
The third-largest city in Mexico is the “epicenter” of such cultural traditions as mariachi and torta ahogada, said Condé Nast Traveler. In 2026, it will also host an array of “world-class events,” like the Guadalajara International Film Festival, four FIFA World Cup matches and the 40th edition of the Guadalajara International Book Fair. Leave plenty of time in your schedule to sip on tequila at El Gallo Altanero and paint ceramics at the Cerámica Suro factory.
Mongolia
This East Asian country, filled with remote untouched landscapes and one of the world’s last nomadic cultures, stands apart. Mongolia is a “rare example” of how a country can “embrace tourism without compromising its identity,” Nomadic Expeditions CEO and Founder Jalsa Urubshurow told Travel and Leisure. That means offering visitors authentic experiences like riding reindeer with the Tsaatan community, witnessing the speed and agility of Kazakh hunters and their golden eagles, and crossing the Gobi on a camel.
Sardinia
A “wild island escape” can be found on Sardinia, where “pristine beaches” and “cultural riches” are plentiful, said Lonely Planet. Active travelers will jump at the chance to go diving, swimming, caving and snorkeling along the coast or hiking on the Cammino Minerario di Santa Barbara long-distance trail, while “archeology enthusiasts” focus on sights like the massive nuraghi stone structures built during the Bronze Age.
Uluru, Australia
In 2026, there will be a new way to experience Uluru, the sandstone monolith sacred to the Anangu people. They are the traditional owners of the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park and spent the last decade working with the Tasmanian Walking Company to develop the Uluru-Kata Tjuta Signature Walk.
Over five days, visitors trek from the “soaring domes” of Kata Tjuta to the base of Ulruru, going through “desert oak forest, spinifex plains and red-dune country normally closed to the public,” said the BBC. This is also the only way to sleep inside the national park. Top off the adventure by checking out the Field of Light installation and Wintjiri Wiru, a “storytelling experience above the desert” featuring lights and drones.
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
