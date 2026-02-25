7 exciting destinations with new nonstop flights

Nonstop flights help start — and end — trips on a high note. There are fewer stressors like not having to worry about tight connections or if your suitcase will make it on the next plane. Plus, you save time by not having to wait around the airport for the next leg of your journey. Ready for takeoff? Pack your bags, and book a seat on one of these new nonstop routes.

Alaska Airlines: Seattle (SEA) to Rome (FCO)

Think of Rome. Boom! The Colosseum comes to mind. (Image credit: Education Images / Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

For its first foray into Europe, Alaska Airlines is heading to Rome, with daily, seasonal summer service beginning April 28. Travelers will board a long-haul 787 Boeing Dreamliner with three sections: Main Cabin, Premium Class and Business Class, which features 34 enclosed suites with lie-flat beds.

Rome was one of the most requested nonstop destinations from Seattle customers, Alaska said, and flight frequency was bumped up from four times a week to daily due to travel demand. It’s not surprising that this is already a popular route, as the Eternal City sees millions of visitors during the summer months.

American Airlines: Miami (MIA) to Bimini, Bahamas (BIM)

Blissful beach time is always on the agenda for Bimini (Image credit: Michael Dean Shelton / Getty Images)

On Feb. 14, American Airlines expanded its already robust service to the Bahamas, launching direct flights to Bimini on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. This is American’s seventh destination in the Bahamas and the sole nonstop flight from the U.S. to Bimini, a “collection of cays and islands” that “offer a mix of adventure and rest,” said Travel and Leisure. Divers come to swim through the “cerulean” water and explore a “coral reef system teeming with wildlife and tropical currents,” while anglers are drawn to the island’s “famous” bonefish flats.

Delta Airlines: Atlanta (ATL) to Riyadh (RUH)

Riyadh is emerging as a destination for business travelers (Image credit: Justin Setterfield / Getty Images)

This nonstop flight from Delta’s hub in Atlanta to Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, will be both a “historic” and “strategic move reshaping global aviation routes,” said Fortune. Delta is the first U.S. airline to offer direct service to Saudi Arabia, and it comes at a time when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is trying to “shift the country away from oil dependence and toward tourism, investment and technology.” When service begins on Oct. 23, flights will operate three times a week on Airbus A350-900 planes equipped with Delta Main, Delta Comfort, Delta Premium Select and Delta One.

JetBlue: Boston (BOS) to Barcelona (BCN)

Colorful Barcelona is a comfortable flight from Boston (Image credit: MasterLu / Getty Images)

JetBlue’s seasonal daily flight to Barcelona, set to launch on April 16, is the airline’s latest transatlantic offering. As with its treks to London, Paris, Edinburgh and Dublin, the company plans to fly Airbus A321LR narrow-body jets, which carry “fewer travelers” than twin-aisle planes but are “cheaper to operate since they require less fuel,” said CNBC.

Travelers should try their best to nap on the flight over; after touching down in Barcelona, you’ll want to immediately start exploring this “fabulous showcase of Catalan culture,” said Lonely Planet. Night arrivals are no exception; after dark, the city is “reimagined,” with plazas, parties and clubs “springing to life.”

Starlux: Phoenix (PHX) to Taipei (TPE)

Taipei is known for its elaborate temples (Image credit: I-Hwa Cheng / AFP / Getty Images)

Starlux’s nonstop flight from Phoenix to Taipei links the two destinations for the first time. Flights are taking off three times a week, with passengers boarding Airbus A350-900 planes featuring four “ultra-lavish” first-class seats and 26 lie-flats with direct aisle access, said Condé Nast Traveler. Upon arrival, travelers can hit the ground running, visiting the Longshan Temple and Elephant Mountain and stopping to enjoy “world-famous street food.”

United Airlines: Newark, New Jersey (EWR) to Seoul (ICN)

Seoul offers incredible food, shopping and history (Image credit: SeongJoon Cho / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

When United starts its daily nonstop service from Newark to Seoul on Sept. 4, the airline will be the only U.S. carrier offering direct flights to the South Korean capital from the New York City region. This route “capitalizes on Seoul’s rising popularity,” said Afar, with travelers flocking to the city year-round to experience its “four true and very scenic seasons.”

Seoul has an “extensive and efficient” subway system that makes it easy for visitors to “cover a lot of ground in a single trip,” said Afar. That includes the chance to sample the “storied food scene” and hunt for the “coolest new K-beauty brands.”

United Airlines: San Francisco (SFO) to Adelaide, Australia (ADL)

Adelaide is a green and walkable city (Image credit: BeyondImages / Getty Images)

Koalas, kangaroos and delicious wines are now a 16-hour flight away. United’s new route from San Francisco to Adelaide is the first to directly connect the U.S. and South Australia, with the airline flying Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners three days a week.

Adelaide proper boasts a “walkable” center, with stops like the Adelaide Botanic Garden and Adelaide Central Market offering a “first taste” of the area, said Travel and Leisure. Outside of the city in the Adelaide Hills you’ll find 50 different wine cellars and Cleland Wildlife Park, where visitors can “interact with some of Australia’s most iconic animals,” like wallabies.