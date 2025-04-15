7 nightlife destinations that are positively electric

Accra, Seoul, Berlin: These are a few of the cities that come alive after dark

Concertgoers raise their hands in the air with the stage in the background
Memories are sure to be made during a night out in Berlin, Budapest or Guadalajara
(Image credit: Jena Ardell / Getty Images)
Catherine Garcia, The Week US's avatar
By
published

New York is not the only city that never sleeps. In Berlin, Rio, Seoul and Accra, the night never has to end. Clubs, bars and restaurants there are open until the wee hours — if they even close at all. For entertainment from sunset to sunrise, these seven destinations are tops.

Accra, Ghana

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸