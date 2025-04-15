7 nightlife destinations that are positively electric

New York is not the only city that never sleeps. In Berlin, Rio, Seoul and Accra, the night never has to end. Clubs, bars and restaurants there are open until the wee hours — if they even close at all. For entertainment from sunset to sunrise, these seven destinations are tops.

Accra, Ghana

Dance parties are everywhere in Accra (Image credit: Cristina Aldehuela / AFP / Getty Images)

The parties start outside in this coastal city, with revelers flocking to "rooftop bars, open-air concerts, live DJ sets and art festivals," Accra expert Kofi Dotse said to Time Out. Every night of the week, Accra's "vibrant" streets are "buzzing with food vendors and music," and those wanting to dance under the moonlight know to visit Labadi Beach for its all-night bashes. For "high-energy clubbing," visit "iconic venues" like South Village for its warehouse parties and Alley Bar.

Berlin, Germany

In good weather, revelers make their way outside in Berlin (Image credit: hanohiki / Getty Images)

Berlin is where "anything goes," the BBC said, with clubbers bouncing from "techno temples" to "hedonistic hideouts" to "multi-day raves in former Cold War bunkers." There are often rules in place to protect the sanctity of partying, like no phones allowed inside, and brace yourself for bouncers who strictly control who enters. There is no official closing time for venues in Berlin and buses are always running, making a night of revelry easy.

Budapest, Hungary

Szimpla Kert Bar is the most famous "ruin bar" in Budapest (Image credit: Tim White / Getty Images)

For an only-in-Budapest experience, head to a "ruin bar" — an old, dilapidated building transformed into an establishment offering "drinking, dancing and socializing in a slightly shabby but always charming setting," Lonely Planet said. In the Jewish Quarter, these bars, each one with its own character, can primarily be found behind the Great Synagogue. The "granddaddy of them all" is Szimpla Kert, the first to open and "arguably the best and bawdiest of the bunch," with multiple rooms offering different vibes.

Guadalajara, Mexico

Hot spots can be found across Guadalajara (Image credit: Wirestock / Getty Images)

In Guadalajara, you can do just about anything once the sun goes down. A night out may include "world-class cuisine or bacon-wrapped hot dogs, a symphony concert or a raucous lucha libre (wrestling) match," Lonely Planet said. Find a traditional cantina like Cantina La Fuente, the oldest watering hole in the city, order a beer or tequila and then see where the evening takes you. Guadalajara is also "one of the most accepting and inclusive" spots in Mexico for LGBTQ+ people, with an annual Pride festival and many gay bars.

Montreal, Canada

Montreal offers historic and modern fun (Image credit: Henryk Sadura / Getty Images)

Montreal is "unapologetically modern," Condé Nast Traveler said, for an "incredibly historic" city. Nightlife can be found most everywhere, from Quartier des Spectacles, the "beating heart of arts and culture," to Gay Village and its famed Cabaret Mado drag bar, both of which are "a little gritty, a little sparkly and utterly fabulous." Sports fans can also get in on the action, attending a Montreal Canadiens hockey game at Bell Center before dinner and a bar crawl. Night owls, take note: Plans are in the works for the city to have an all-night district where venues can stay open and serve alcohol 24/7.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Come during Carnival and your night will never end (Image credit: Mauro Pimentel / AFP / Getty Images)

Of course the home of the world's biggest Carnival celebration is going to be a nightlife hotspot. Rio de Janeiro has a well-earned reputation as "one of the most epic party cities on the planet," Travel and Leisure said, with the "beats of samba de rodas, the country's best-known musical form," echoing across neighborhoods.

Lapa's bohemian bars "still enchant locals and visitors alike," and travelers who like to be ahead of the curve should check out the trendy Morro do Pinto. The Botafoga district melds food and entertainment at "up-and-coming gastronomic hotspots like Alba and Vian Cocktail Bar" that turn into "dance floors on the weekend," said Time Out Rio de Janeiro editor Renata Megalhaes, who noted the city's street scenes are "livelier" than ever.

Seoul, South Korea

Neon lights beckon during late nights in Seoul (Image credit: Alexander W. Helin / Getty Images)

Seoul "truly comes alive at night," Cosmopolitan UK said, with bars, karaoke spots, restaurants and shops open "well into the early hours." The city has "distinct pockets boasting a different vibe," with Hongdae featuring "themed photo booths on basically every corner" and Seongsu-dong "packed with edgy cocktail bars." Go to any section of Seoul and you will find "throwback dive bars and strobe-lit nightclubs," Lonely Planet said. It is not unusual for partiers to stay out until morning, "rallying outside convenience stores at 7 a.m."