Go beyond the islands you already know in these 8 countries. Surprises await.

Some countries, like Greece and Indonesia, are known for their islands, but for every Santorini and Bali, there is a lesser-known haven like Kastellorizo or Lombok. These less-known islands are as stunning as their famous kin — but without the crowds. Here are eight of the finest.

Isla Robinson Crusoe, Chile

Keep an eye out for seals on Isla Robinson Crusoe (Image credit: Ana Fernandez / AFP / Getty Images)

There is no place like Isla Robinson Crusoe. This island is remote, taking two hours to fly there from Santiago. It is covered in "unique flora, two-thirds of which is found nowhere else on Earth," Lonely Planet said, and it is "not uncommon to experience four seasons in one day." There is one town to visit, San Juan Bautista, and ample opportunity to go swimming, diving, hiking and learn about the castaways who inspired Daniel Dafoe's "Robinson Crusoe."

Kastellorizo, Greece

The buildings on Kastellorizo add color (Image credit: Vasilis Tsikkinis photos / Getty Images)

Kastellorizo sits one mile from the Turkish coast "where Europe ends and Asia begins," said Condé Nast Traveler. Because of this, the island "packs in a heady cocktail of cultures," with travelers able to visit ancient churches, tombs, monasteries and the Kastellorizo Historical Collection, housed in a mosque. There is "no nightlife to speak of" but plenty of natural beauty, including the Blue Grotto sea cave where you float "inside a dome of liquified blue light."

Lombok, Indonesia

Mount Rinjani is the second-highest volcano in Indonesia (Image credit: Punnawit Suwuttananun / Getty Images)

Tranquil Lombok "feels like what Bali was three decades ago," said the Observer. Because it is "relatively undeveloped," visitors can settle in on their "own stretch of beach" and enjoy a day of looking at Lombok's "untouched beauty." Serious hikers should plan on climbing to the top of Mount Rinjani, an active volcano. While the trek is "not for the faint of heart," you will be rewarded with "beautiful panoramas."

Lummi Island, United States

Lummi Island offers great views of Mount Baker (Image credit: Edmund Lowe Photography / Getty Images)

Washington's Lummi Island is a "bucolic" slice of the Puget Sound, where creatives and nature lovers live in harmony, said Afar. Artists "find inspiration in the serenity," offering workshops and putting their wares on display during open studio tours held three times a year. Those who prefer being outside can hop in a kayak and forage for kelp or take a hike through the island's nature preserves.

Mafia Island, Tanzania

Mafia Island and its clear waters are beloved by scuba divers and snorkelers (Image credit: brytta / Getty Images)

Often described as Tanzania's "best-kept secret," Mafia Island is the quintessential tropical destination, with "powdery white sand and diamond-clear waters," said Lonely Planet. Mafia Island Marine Park draws visitors who want to look at pristine mangroves, dive and snorkel by coral reefs and hopefully spot a whale shark (aka the world's biggest fish). You can try to see these "harmless giants" off the shores of Utende, Juani, Kitoni and Bweni beaches.

Sado Island, Japan

Sado Island is Japan's sixth-largest island, with 174 miles of coastline (Image credit: Alberto Pitozzi photographer / Getty Images)

Once an isle for political exiles, Sado Island is now known for the annual Earth Celebration music festival, hosted by the Kodo taiko drumming group. It is also home of the Sado Island Gold Mines, one of UNESCO's newest World Heritage Sites. Dating back 400 years to the Edo period, these were "once Japan's largest gold and silver producers," said Afar, and visitors can explore two tunnels with displays on what life was like at the mine and different mining techniques.

Senja, Norway

The views from the top of Senja's fjords are spectacular (Image credit: Punnawit Suwuttananun / Getty Images)

Senja is the second-largest island in Norway, where "mountains plunge vertically into fjords" and "picturesque" fishing villages dot the coastline, CNN said. Depending on the season, visitors can hike, fish, ski and cycle, with the Northern Lights often appearing between September and April and the midnight sun shining through the summer. For the best views of Senja, hike to the top of Husfjellet mountain and soak up the stunning scenery.

Taveuni, Fiji

A national park covers more than a third of Taveuni (Image credit: Michele Westmorland / Getty Images)

They call Taveuni the Garden Island for a reason. This is the "prettiest" of Fiji's isles and an "eco-tourist's wildest dream," said the Sydney Morning Herald, filled with waterfalls, tropical flowers and verdant vegetation. Surfers flock here for the waves and scuba fans enjoy exploring the soft coral reefs and some of the "best dive sites" in the South Pacific.