Explore Vancouver Island’s wild side

From ancient forests to secluded beaches the remote sanctuary off Canada’s Pacific Coast has it all

A boat sails through Clayoquot Sound on the west coast of Vancouver Island near Tofino, British Columbia, Canada.
(Image credit: James MacDonald / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By
published

The only way to reach Vancouver Island is by boat or plane. Either way, arriving at this remote sanctuary off Canada’s Pacific Coast is a memorable experience: cedar trees carpet the rocky shores, hazy mountains stretch as far as the eye can see. 

If you’re lucky, you might be greeted with the bark of a seal or the whistle of a bald eagle returning to its nest. The island is teeming with wildlife; this is a place where black bears roam the forests and humpback whales can be spotted along the coast. Here are a few ways to experience the untamed beauty of Vancouver Island. 

Canada
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK
