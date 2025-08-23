Settling the West Bank: a death knell for a Palestine state?

The reality on the ground is that the annexation of the West Bank is all but a done deal

Bezalel Smotrich displays a map of the area around the land corridor known as E1
Bezalel Smotrich displays a map of the area around the E1 land corridor
The world's gaze is fixed on Gaza, said Luc Bronner in Le Monde (Paris), but some 30 miles away, Israel's far-right is waging a quieter, less visible and more "methodical" war.

For the past three years, the ultra-nationalist finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, who thinks Jews have a divine right to all the land that makes up biblical Israel, has driven his own personal offensive in the West Bank – approving the development of hundreds of illegal new settlements (29 have been authorised as recently as May), and occupying and demolishing swathes of several refugee camps.

"Smotrich has never made a more accurate prediction," said Haaretz (Tel Aviv). The E1 apartments "would cut the West Bank in two" – separating north from south – while strangling the three central Palestinian cities of Ramallah, East Jerusalem and Bethlehem. That would be "a death sentence" for any two-state solution.

