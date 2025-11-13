Israel jolted by ‘shocking’ settler violence

A wave of brazen attacks on Palestinian communities in the West Bank has prompted a rare public outcry from Israeli officials

Palestinian farmers (L) scuffle with Israeli settlers during the olive harvest in the Palestinian village of Silwad, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on October 29, 2025.
As attacks on farms and villages across the West Bank rise, several Israeli officials are starting to speak out against increased settler violence
(Image credit: Zian Jaafar / AFP / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Israeli President Isaac Herzog this week condemned the latest outbreak of settler-instigated violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, decrying a recent arson attack near the city of Tulkarm as “shocking and serious” in some of his most high-profile public statements on the longstanding trend to date. Herzog’s comments come during the seasonal olive harvest that brings Palestinian farmers into their neighboring fields, often setting the stage for attacks from groups of Israeli settlers. According to United Nations monitors, settler violence against Palestinians has reached a record high, with some 1,500 incidents recorded this year.

‘Act decisively to eradicate the phenomenon’

This attack “crosses a red line,” Herzog said on X, urging Israeli officials to “act decisively to eradicate the phenomenon.” In doing so, he offered a “rare and powerful voice” to the ordinarily “muted criticism by top Israeli officials of the settler violence,” said The Associated Press. Rights groups have long criticized the Israeli government’s alleged tendency to “turn a blind eye to the violence,” including by dispatching Israeli Defense Force soldiers to incidents, only for them to “frequently leave without detaining the assailants or arrest only Palestinians,” said The New York Times.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

Bad apples ‘tarnish a law-abiding public’

Within the Israeli Defense Forces, the uptick in West Bank violence against Palestinians has been pinned on “fringe anarchist teenagers” who need “intervention from welfare and education institutions,” said a briefing from IDF Central Command obtained by Haaretz. Those responsible are a “criminal minority tarnishing a law-abiding public” whose actions “violate our values, cross a red line and divert forces’ attention from their mission,” said IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir on Wednesday during a training exercise in the West Bank. That mission is “protecting settlements and carrying out offensive operations.”

Speaking in “closed discussions,” IDF Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, who leads the country’s central command, has “demanded expanded legal powers” to “tackle the growing wave of settler violence,” said YNet News. The ask comes amid “mounting pressure from field commanders” to reinstate “administrative detention orders for Jewish extremists” that were canceled one year ago. The extremists’ goal, said left-wing Israeli Knesset member Gilad Kariv, is to “ignite a third intifada” that will draw in the IDF in a way “reminiscent of the operation in Gaza.”

Noting that military officials are “already speaking openly about this danger,” Kariv said on X that the violence against West Bank Palestinians is not “isolated pogroms” but are the “initial stages of implementing the nationalist right’s plan.”

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸