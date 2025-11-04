Israel arrests ex-IDF legal chief over abuse video leak
Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi had resigned from her post last week
What happened
Israeli authorities on Monday detained the military’s former top lawyer, accusing her of “serious criminal offenses” tied to the leak of a video that appears to show Israeli soldiers sexually assaulting a Palestinian detainee at the notorious Sde Teiman detention center. Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi resigned as advocate general of the Israel Defense Forces on Friday, saying she had authorized the release of the video last year to “counter false propaganda” against army prosecutors.
Who said what
Five IDF reservists were charged with severely beating the Gaza detainee and sodomizing him with a knife, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. By leaking footage of the assault to an Israeli news station, Tomer-Yerushalmi “aimed to expose the seriousness of the allegations her office was investigating,” The Associated Press said. “Instead, it triggered fierce criticism from Israel’s hard-line political leaders.”
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Friday accused Tomer-Yerushalmi of spreading “blood libels against IDF troops.” On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the “incident” in Sde Teiman was “perhaps the most severe public relations attack” Israel had ever experienced. “As Israel’s right-wing establishment has tried to paint Tomer-Yerushalmi as a traitor for impugning Israeli soldiers,” The Washington Post said, “human rights advocates pointed out that she had failed to respond to other abuse allegations against the military.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
A judge in Tel Aviv ruled that Tomer-Yerushalmi remain in detention until at least Wednesday on charges including obstruction of justice, fraud and abuse of office. “The fury over the leaked video reveals the depth of polarization in Israel,” the AP said, “and at least for the moment, keeps the media and the public focused on the leak and not the allegations of abuse.”
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Trump to partly fund SNAP as shutdown talks progress
Speed Read The administration has said it will cover about 50% of benefits
-
Political cartoons for November 4
Cartoons Tuesday’s political cartoons include Prince Andrew, the collapse of democracy, and more
-
Regal Scottish castle hotels
The Week Recommends These rural retreats are perfect for a Traitors-inspired cosy winter break
-
Jamaicans reeling from Hurricane Melissa
Speed Read The Category 5 storm caused destruction across the country
-
Nigeria confused by Trump invasion threat
Speed Read Trump has claimed the country is persecuting Christians
-
The Louvre’s security measures are in hot water after a major heist
In the Spotlight Millions of dollars in jewels were stolen from the museum
-
Gaza’s reconstruction: the steps to rebuilding
In The Spotlight Even the initial rubble clearing in Gaza is likely to be fraught with difficulty and very slow
-
‘Extraordinary asymmetry’: the history of Israeli prisoner swaps
In The Spotlight Exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian detainees is the latest in a series of trades in which Israeli lives appear to count for more
-
Prime minister shocks France with resignation
Speed Read French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu submitted his government’s resignation after less than a month in office
-
Israel and Hamas meet on hostages, Trump’s plan
Speed Read Hamas accepted the general terms of Trump’s 20-point plan, including the release of all remaining hostages
-
Netanyahu agrees to Trump’s new Gaza peace plan
Speed Read At President Trump's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, they agreed upon a plan to end Israel’s war in Gaza