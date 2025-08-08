What does occupying Gaza accomplish for Israel?
Risking a 'strategic dead-end' in fight against Hamas
Israel is ramping up its war in Gaza. The country's security cabinet on Friday announced plans to occupy Gaza City, despite warnings from a top general that escalation could worsen the humanitarian crisis and isolate Israel internationally.
Gaza City is "one of the last areas of the territory not yet under full military occupation," said NPR. It is home to "tens of thousands" of refugees from the war, as well as Gaza's "last partially functioning hospitals." The occupation aims to "root out Hamas," said Axios. "We intend to control all of Gaza," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The operation could backfire. Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir warned the operation could "trap the military within the enclave and put the remaining hostages at risk," said CNN.
The occupation risks ending in a "strategic dead-end," said Patrick Kingsley at The New York Times. Israel ultimately intends to hand Gaza to "Arab forces that will govern it properly without threatening us," said Netanyahu. But Israel's army is "depleted" after fighting the "longest high-intensity war in the country's history." Fewer reservists are reporting for duty while munitions and spare parts are "running down." By overriding his generals, Netanyahu has again "prioritized his political needs by choosing to extend the war."
'Complete dismantling' of Hamas
The only way to prevent Hamas' resurgence is its "complete dismantling as the effective ruling entity in the Gaza Strip," said Kobi Michael and Yossi Kuperwasser at Tel Aviv University's Institute for National Security Studies. "The aim is to convince Gaza's public that Hamas will not return." Until that happens, "no real reconstruction process in the area can begin." The burden on Israel's army, though, would be "substantial."
Netanyahu should heed the IDF's warnings and "avoid the Gaza occupation swamp," said The Jerusalem Post editorial board. The prime minister asserts the "full occupation" of the Palestinian territory would "signal the end of Hamas," but "experience and military analysis suggest otherwise." Occupation would allow Hamas to "go underground and regroup" in an asymmetric fight, bogging Israel down in a "costly, open-ended war with no end in sight." That would be a "long-term disaster for Israel."
'Self-inflicted injury'
Hamas and Netanyahu "both want to keep the Gaza war going," said Jonathan D. Strum at The Hill. The prime minister and his "ultra-nationalist" backers are following a "vision of a Palestinian-free Gaza," which is why they continue the war despite military advice that further fighting serves "no military purpose." Hamas, meanwhile, wants to survive as a "political force" and can best do that while Israel continues the "self-inflicted injury" of a prolonged war.
Occupying Gaza could be a "political tactic to pressure Hamas" for cease-fire negotiations, said PBS NewsHour. Netanyahu has set out an "ambitious goal," said David Makovsky, the director of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy's Project on Arab-Israel Relations. But the dynamic could prove tricky if Hamas does not return to negotiations. "We just don't know yet."
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
