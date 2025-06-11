Is Hamas losing control in Gaza?

Balance of power among remaining leaders shifts as rival group emerges and population turns

Yahya Sinwar Hamas
Confirmation at the weekend of the death of former Hamas military chief Mohammed Sinwar changes little
(Image credit: Yahya Arhab / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock)
By
published

Hamas' two-decade rule over Gaza may finally be coming to an end, amid the Israeli occupation, challenge from a rising rival militia, and growing opposition among its own people.

In response, the Islamist group has suggested in recent statements it could hand over control of Gaza willingly, but does this "signal a real change of heart, or are they just another calculated move to buy time and polish their image on the world stage?", asked The Jerusalem Post.

