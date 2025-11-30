Political cartoons for November 30
Sunday's political cartoons include the Saudi-China relationship, MAGA spelled wrong, and more
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
Rothermere’s Telegraph takeover: ‘a right-leaning media powerhouse’
Talking Point Deal gives Daily Mail and General Trust more than 50% of circulation in the UK newspaper market
-
The US-Saudi relationship: too big to fail?
Talking Point With the Saudis investing $1 trillion into the US, and Trump granting them ‘major non-Nato ally’ status, for now the two countries need each other
-
Sudoku medium: November 30, 2025
The daily medium sudoku puzzle from The Week
-
September 2 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include Labor Day redefined, an exodus from the CDC, and Donald Trump shouting down rumors
-
5 cracking cartoons about the new Cracker Barrel logo
Cartoons Artists take on MAGA designs, real issues, and more
-
August 26 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday’s political cartoons include a simple guide to gerrymandering, a MAGA-approved Cracker Barrel logo, and an FBI raid at John Bolton's house
-
Lipstick on a $4 trillion dollar pig | July 25 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include MAGA talk show hosts, a Japanese trade deal, and military medals
-
POTUS, politics and child's play | June 14 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include Donald's 30 dolls, a Flag Day fail and a MAGA Mayflower
-
Elon Musk vs. Donald Trump | June 9 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday's cartoons - free speech freeze, unfocussed Dems, and more
-
MAGA clutches its pearls over James Comey's seashells | May 21 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons feature Donald Trump calling Vladimir Putin, James Comey's Instagram, a Utah public lands dispute, Joe Biden, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
-
Donald Trump's jumbo-sized corruption | May 14 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday's editorial cartoons feature artificial intelligence, Democratic attempts to reach rural voters, a tariff deal with Xi Jinping, the U.S. economy, tariffs, and habeas corpus.