Political cartoons for January 10
Saturday’s political cartoons include a warning shot, a shakedown, and more
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
Courgette and leek ijeh (Arabic frittata) recipe
The Week Recommends Soft leeks, tender courgette, and fragrant spices make a crisp frittata
-
Trump’s power grab: the start of a new world order?
Talking Point Following the capture of Nicolás Maduro, the US president has shown that arguably power, not ‘international law’, is the ultimate guarantor of security
-
Unrest in Iran: how the latest protests spread like wildfire
In the Spotlight Deep-rooted discontent at the country’s ‘entire regime’ and economic concerns have sparked widespread protest far beyond Tehran
-
5 hilariously slippery cartoons about Trump’s grab for Venezuelan oil
Cartoons Artists take on a big threat, the FIFA Peace Prize, and more
-
Political cartoons for January 9
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include a look in the mirror, Life of a Showgirl, and more
-
Political cartoons for January 8
Cartoons Thursday’s political cartoons include a well-done steak, a silenced protester, and more
-
Political cartoons for January 7
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include plundering pirates, nomenclature legislature, and more
-
Political cartoons for January 5
Cartoons Monday’s political cartoons include drug lords, AI consuming the news, and more
-
Political cartoons for January 4
Cartoons Sunday's political cartoons include a resolution to learn a new language, and new names in Hades and on battleships
-
Political cartoons for January 3
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include citizen journalists, self-reflective AI, and Donald Trump's transparency
-
Political cartoons for January 2
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include college football chaos, an AI baby new year, and Putin's 'peace' plan for Ukraine