Political cartoons for January 10

Saturday's political cartoons include a warning shot, a shakedown, and more

By
published

This cartoon is set in a room where ICE agents are being trained. The teacher at the front of the class points to a whiteboard and says, &amp;ldquo;If a suspect tries to flee, fire a warning shot into her head.&amp;rdquo;

A gleeful-looking Donald Trump holds Uncle Sam upside down in this cartoon and shakes him. Dozens of coins are falling out of Uncle Sam&amp;rsquo;s pockets with loud sounds of &amp;ldquo;CLANG!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;DING!&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;DINK!&amp;rdquo;

This cartoon depicts two pickup trucks filled with armed men. The left truck flies an ISIS flag and an arrow points to it with the words &amp;ldquo;Foreign terrorists.&amp;rdquo; The truck on the right is filled with ICE agents and the arrow pointing to it has the words, &amp;ldquo;Domestic terrorists.&amp;rdquo;

