Political cartoons for January 13

Tuesday’s political cartoons include a rocky start, domestic threats, and more

By
published

This cartoon depicts a sad-looking Baby New Year in a top hat and diaper surrounded by empty bottles and a dog peeing next to him. It&amp;rsquo;s titled, &amp;ldquo;So, how&amp;rsquo;s the new year working out for you so far?&amp;rdquo; The labels on the bottles read: &amp;ldquo;Affordability,&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Greenland,&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;NATO,&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Health Care,&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Venezuela,&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Russia&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Iran.&amp;rdquo; There&amp;rsquo;s also a bucket of ice cubes labeled &amp;ldquo;ICE.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a two-panel cartoon titled &amp;ldquo;MAGA Field Guide to Domestic Threats.&amp;rdquo; The left side shows a sad looking woman and three sad looking children and they are labeled &amp;ldquo;Terrorists.&amp;rdquo; The right side is labeled &amp;ldquo;Patriots&amp;rdquo; and it shows a mob of Donald Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capital on January 6. They hold a Trump flag, a Confederate flag, and a January Six Flag.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Regarding those &amp;lsquo;drugs&amp;rsquo; from Venezuela.&amp;rdquo; At left Donald Trump hands a barrel of oil to a man in a suit labeled &amp;ldquo;Exxon Mobil.&amp;rdquo; The man in the suit looks uninterested and wears a button that says &amp;ldquo;Just say No.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This is an eight-panel political cartoon featuring Donald Trump in each panel. The first panel at top left features Trump speaking. He says &amp;ldquo;The only thing that can stop me is my own morality!&amp;rdquo; In the next five panels, Trump is shown going through different contortions in his face as he keeps talking and slowly changing. In the seventh panel, Trump has turned into a demon with a long tongue and a forked tail. The final panel has an arrow pointing to the left and reads &amp;ldquo;(Please see panel one for punchline).&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon depicts Iran&#039;s Ayatollah on the left and Donald Trump on the right. The Ayatollah says &amp;ldquo;Why stop? They&amp;rsquo;re domestic terrorists as he stands on the bloodied body of a dead protester holding a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;Stop tyranny.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump also stands on the body of a dead protester with a &amp;ldquo;Stop tyranny&amp;rdquo; sign.

(Image credit: Graeme MacKay / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump aims a cannon labeled &amp;ldquo;Criminal Indictment&amp;rdquo; at Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;This is a stickup! Give me a lower rate!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bob Englehart / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a six panel editorial cartoon depicting a wildly comic caricature of Donald Trump in each frame. He says, &amp;ldquo;Grab them by the p***y. Steal from my fake charity. Grift students of my fake university. Weaponize DOJ against my enemies. Monetize the Oval Office. My only constraint is my own morality&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

A small car filled with four terrified, wide-eyed people is labeled &amp;ldquo;paycheck to paycheck.&amp;rdquo; They are being crushed between two trucks. The one on the left is &amp;ldquo;Affordability&amp;rdquo; and the one on the right is &amp;ldquo;Cost of Living.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Milt Priggee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Ayatollah sits on a throne on a stage in this political cartoon. He&amp;rsquo;s about to be swept off stage by two hooks that are labeled &amp;ldquo;Iranian&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;People.&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Gary Varvel / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Six masked ICE agents look menacing and angry as they load weapons in a room labeled &amp;ldquo;ICE Training.&amp;rdquo; There are two posters on the wall. One says &amp;ldquo;Brown People&amp;rdquo; and has a photo of a dark-skinned man above the words &amp;ldquo;Beat, Arrest, Disappear.&amp;rdquo; The other poster is labeled &amp;ldquo;Moms&amp;rdquo; and has a picture of a woman above the words &amp;ldquo;Shoot in the face.&amp;rdquo; One of the ICE agents points at that poster and says, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;ve added a new one.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chris Britt / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸