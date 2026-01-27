Political cartoons for January 27

Tuesday's political cartoons include booting out Bovino, a Rittenhouse reminder, and needling with Newsom

A tiny Greg Bovino is dressed like a fascist, has a palm raised to the air, and is inside a pair of boots speaking. He turns to speak to Tom Homan, who has a clown nose and carries a bag from Cava filled with cash. Bovino says, &amp;ldquo;Calling us &amp;lsquo;Gestapo&amp;rsquo; is a choice, and zer vill be consequences, or my name isn&amp;rsquo;t Commander Bovino! Gibber! Rant! Blabber!&amp;rdquo; Homan says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;ll take it from here, Greg&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a two-panel political cartoon. The left panel depicts a masked DHS agent. He says, &amp;ldquo;Alex Pretti should not have been armed at a protest&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; On the right panel, a young man with a long rifle and a backwards hat says &amp;ldquo;Yeah!&amp;rdquo; and the DHS agent responds, &amp;ldquo;Not now, Kyle Rittenhouse.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This is a five-panel cartoon titled &amp;ldquo;Swiss Army Knifing&amp;rdquo; that features Gavin Newsom in each panel mocking Donald Trump at Davos. Newsom carries a Swiss Army knife that is labeled &amp;ldquo;Trump Needle Tool.&amp;rdquo; Standing at the door of a plane, Newsom waves and says, &quot;Ladies and gentlemen, the President of the sane part of the United States! Imagine how bad it is if I&amp;rsquo;m from California...&quot; In the next panel, Newsom approaches Trump, offering him kneepads and saying, &quot;Here I am at USA House to speak! Try these kneepads.&quot; Trump, wearing a &quot;Board of Peace Prize&quot; ribbon, angrily responds, &quot;Not so fast, Newscum! You can&amp;rsquo;t speak truth in the USA House!!!&quot; A third figure in the background adds, &quot;Not since January 20, 2025, anyway...&quot; In the next panel, Newsom tosses dog bones named &amp;ldquo;Gavin Media Bites&amp;rdquo; to a laughing crowd. He says, &quot;Ok, fine. I&amp;rsquo;ll just drift around the press area...&quot; In the final panel, Trump is seen at a &quot;Davos&quot; podium, crying and saying, &quot;Gavin and I used to get along so well... sniffle! snurf! I wuved him like my Sparkle Beach Ken...&quot; Newsom, shown in profile, sarcastically remarks, &quot;More kneepads, pls...&quot;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump is surrounded by empty bottles with different labels on them, including &amp;ldquo;lies&amp;rdquo;, &amp;ldquo;imperialism&amp;rdquo;, &amp;ldquo;graft&amp;rdquo;, &amp;ldquo;racism&amp;rdquo;, &amp;ldquo;corruption&amp;rdquo;, &amp;ldquo;power&amp;rdquo;, &amp;ldquo;hate&amp;rdquo;, and &amp;ldquo;deceit&amp;rdquo;. He is drinking from a bottle labeled &amp;ldquo;authoritarianism&amp;rdquo; and says to himself, &amp;ldquo;Alcoholic personality!?! I can stop any time I want to!!!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump sleeps in a chair with a crown on his head in this cartoon, titled &amp;ldquo;Chairman of the Board.&amp;rdquo; Trump has a bruise on his head and is at a meeting of the &amp;ldquo;Bored of Peace&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A menacing, masked DHS agent is bent over pointing a handgun at a small, helpless child in this cartoon. The agent says, &amp;ldquo;You are the Worst of the Worst.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Ed Wexler / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Snake Oil&amp;rdquo;. It depicts an old-timey glass bottle of medicine with a cork stopper. The words on the side read, &amp;ldquo;Big Government Magic Elixir. 100% guaranteed to solve all problems. Est. 2025.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Kristi Noem is depicted with a giant cowboy hat, oversized lips, and a rifle in this cartoon. She&amp;rsquo;s outside in the snow glaring at a frightened dog labeled &amp;ldquo;truth&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon takes place outside in a cold and snowy landscape. A groundhog looks scared and hides in his hole. A man and woman are nearby. The man looks at his phone and says, &amp;ldquo;It says here he&amp;rsquo;s now a major online influencer and we should like &amp;amp; follow his predictions on social media.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon has a quote from Voltaire at the top, which reads: &amp;ldquo;Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.&amp;rdquo; Below that, a mean-looking JD Vance, a small, fascist-looking Greg Bovino, and an angry Kristi Noem yell &amp;ldquo;Domestic Terrorists!&amp;rdquo; and point to the right side of the cartoon. The right side has images of a smiling Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

