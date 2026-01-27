Political cartoons for January 27
Tuesday's political cartoons include booting out Bovino, a Rittenhouse reminder, and needling with Newsom
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
Judge tosses DOJ petition for Oregon voter data
Speed Read The decision was made following a letter sent by the DOJ to Minnesota
-
Israel retrieves final hostage’s body from Gaza
Speed Read The 24-year-old police officer was killed during the initial Hamas attack
-
Trump inches back ICE deployment in Minnesota
Speed Read The decision comes following the shooting of Alex Pretti by ICE agents
-
Political cartoons for January 26
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include an ICE storm, the TikTok takeover, and Iranian-style reform
-
Political cartoons for January 25
Cartoons Sunday's political cartoons include a hot economy, A.I. wisdom, and more
-
5 chilling cartoons about increasing ICE aggression
Cartoons Artists take on respect for the law, the Fourth Amendment, and more
-
Political cartoons for January 24
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include 3D chess, political distractions, and more
-
Political cartoons for January 23
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include the new Board of Peace, a market rebound, and Melania at the movies
-
Political cartoons for January 22
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include clickbait tragedy, Canada uncoupling, and the art of blackmail
-
Political cartoons for January 21
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include a terrifying spectacle, an absent Congress, and worst case investments
-
Political cartoons for January 20
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include authoritarian cosplay, puffins on parade, and melting public support for ICE