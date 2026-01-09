Political cartoons for January 9

Friday’s political cartoons include a look in the mirror, Life of a Showgirl, and more

A masked ICE agent with sunglasses points a gun at his image in the mirror. He says, &amp;ldquo;Domestic terrorist!&amp;rdquo;

This image is titled &amp;ldquo;The Life of a Showgirl.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a smiling Kristi Noem in a pool of blood. She wears an ICE vest.

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Upcoming Invasions.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump juggles different balls labeled &amp;ldquo;Colombia&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Greenland&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Mexico&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Cuba&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Nigeria&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Iran&amp;rdquo;. A broken ball labeled &amp;ldquo;Venezuela&amp;rdquo; has been dropped and lies on the ground.

This is a three-panel cartoon labeled &amp;ldquo;The Good&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;The Bad&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;The Ugly&amp;rdquo; from left to right. The Good panel depicts an image of a smiling Renee Nicole Good. The Bad panel shows a skeleton dressed as a masked ICE agent who holds a smoking gun. The final panel of The Ugly depicts Donald Trump and Kristi Noem with comically long, Pinocchio-style noses. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;She&amp;rsquo;s a domestic terrorist.&amp;rdquo; Noem says, &amp;ldquo;She tried to kill him.&amp;rdquo;

This cartoon takes place in a Washington DC office. Stephen Miller points at Greenland on a map and says, &amp;ldquo;Gronland sollte ein teil der vereinigten staaten sein!&amp;rdquo; Miller has two sharp fans and is surrounded by bats. Two men watch the presentation and one says, &amp;ldquo;When did Stephen Miller start speaking German?&amp;rdquo;

Kristi Noem speaks to a room of ICE agents in this cartoon. The room is dark and Noem is on a stage with a microphone behind a podium. A large screen behind her depicts a smiling young woman with a young boy holding on to her back. The mom holds hands with another little boy and pushes a stroller with a baby. Dark-colored bands cover the eyes of the mom and the children on the screen. Noem says, &amp;ldquo;Know your domestic terrorist.&amp;rdquo;

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Marco Terrorists&amp;rdquo; and takes place in a speedboat in the ocean. Donald Trump is in the front of the boat and points ahead. Stephen Miller is behind him in a Dracula-style cape and dead-eyed expression. Marco Rubio is controlling the motor on the boat. A shirtless Pete Hegseth drinks a beer and smiles.

Donald Trump speaks to a female Venezuelan holding a crying baby and a man with the woman. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m here to run your country!&amp;rdquo; The man says, &amp;ldquo;Meet the new dictator. Same as the old dictator.&amp;rdquo;

A man and a woman sit on a couch watching TV. The man asks, &amp;ldquo;Can you name one thing Greenland has that we really need?&amp;rdquo; The woman responds, &amp;ldquo;Universal free health care.&amp;rdquo;

This image is titled &amp;ldquo;Minneapolis.&amp;rdquo; The Statue of Liberty is bloodied and on its side, stuck in a giant frozen block of ice.

