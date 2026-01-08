Political cartoons for January 8

This cartoon depicts stack of four steaks on a large tray. The steaks are shaped like countries and are labeled Greenland, Venezuela, Canada, and Cuba. Donald Trump sits at the table with a knife and fork in hand and a spilled can of Diet Coke. His face is not seen, but he is drawn with small hands and a red tie. He says, &amp;ldquo;Bring me ketchup! And cook &amp;lsquo;em thoroughly!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Monte Wolverton / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Speaking Out Against Ice&amp;rdquo;. A masked ICE agent says &amp;ldquo;Quiet, Piggy!&amp;rdquo; and fires his gun into the driver&amp;rsquo;s side of a Honda Pilot. Another ICE agent stands nearby.

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a caricature of Donald Trump as an octopus with its tentacles around the globe. He says, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re completely justified. Venezuela was running drugs and Greenland is overcharging for shrimp.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a building named &amp;ldquo;I.A. Data Center&amp;rdquo; that is drawing massive amounts of power from a nearby power grid and water from a pipe labelled &amp;ldquo;Public Water Systems.&amp;rdquo; A robot and a woman are on the roof of the building. The woman looks puzzled by the sign and says, &amp;ldquo;IA?&amp;rdquo; The robot responds, &amp;ldquo;Insatiable appetite.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon is dominated by the image of a giant, angry Donald Trump standing atop the globe. A small-looking Caracas is at his feet, burning as helicopters hover over it. Trump holds Nicolas Maduro in his hand and screams, &amp;ldquo;You should have given me my Noble Peace Prize!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Patrick Chappatte / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled Donroe Doctrine and depicts a map of North and South America. The USA is labeled &amp;ldquo;MINE&amp;rdquo;. Canada is the 51st state. The west coast of the USA is &amp;ldquo;losers&amp;rdquo; and the east coast is &amp;ldquo;commies.&amp;rdquo; Florida is &amp;ldquo;Mar-a-Lago.: The Gulf of Mexico is &amp;ldquo;Golf of America.&amp;rdquo; Cuba is &amp;ldquo;Lil&amp;rsquo; Marco&amp;rdquo;. South America is &amp;ldquo;Trump South&amp;rdquo;. An arrow points to the west and says &amp;ldquo;China&amp;rsquo;s.&amp;rdquo;Another arrow points to the East and says, &amp;ldquo;Russia&amp;rsquo;s.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is drawn like a promotional poster for the Netflix show &amp;ldquo;Stranger Things.&amp;rdquo; The top of the image has the words &amp;ldquo;Venezuela and Greenland are just an attempt to distract from&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; and then the words &amp;ldquo;Stranger Things&amp;rdquo; under that. Donald Trump is below the logo with Marco Rubio. Trump points to Pete Hegseth and Stepher Miller and says, &amp;ldquo;Look over there!&amp;rdquo; Meanwhile, a mind flayer creature from Stranger Things sneaks away with a box filled with Epstein files.

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is called &amp;ldquo;flyover country.&amp;rdquo; A family is outside on its farm holding signs. There is a mother, a father, a young boy and a dog. The signs read &amp;ldquo;America First&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;release the files.&amp;rdquo; Meanwhile, four American fighter jets fly overhead on the way to Venezuela.

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a poster on a tree. The poster is titled &amp;ldquo;MISSING&amp;rdquo; and has a photo of Mike Johnson and Jon Thune. The poster reads, &amp;ldquo;Have you seen these overseers of the executive branch? Last seen swearing to support &amp;amp; defend the constitution.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A caricature of Donald Trump holds a rolled-up $100 bill that he uses to snort lines of oil that comes from a bottle labeled &amp;ldquo;Venezuelan Heavy Crude.&amp;rdquo; He says, &amp;ldquo;With the capture of Maduro, we have stopped the flow of cocaine into our country&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Taylor Jones / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

