5 editorial cartoons about ICE killing Renee Nicole Good

Artists take on ICE training, the Good, bad, ugly, and more

Kristi Noem speaks to a room of ICE agents in this cartoon. The room is dark and Noem is on a stage with a microphone behind a podium. A large screen behind her depicts a smiling young woman with a young boy holding on to her back. The mom holds hands with another little boy and pushes a stroller with a baby. Dark-colored bands cover the eyes of the mom and the children on the screen. Noem says, &amp;ldquo;Know your domestic terrorist.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a three-panel cartoon labeled &amp;ldquo;The Good&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;The Bad&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;The Ugly&amp;rdquo; from left to right. The Good panel depicts an image of a smiling Renee Nicole Good. The Bad panel shows a skeleton dressed as a masked ICE agent who holds a smoking gun. The final panel of The Ugly depicts Donald Trump and Kristi Noem with comically long, Pinocchio-style noses. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;She&amp;rsquo;s a domestic terrorist.&amp;rdquo; Noem says, &amp;ldquo;She tried to kill him.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This image is titled &amp;ldquo;Minneapolis.&amp;rdquo; The Statue of Liberty is bloodied and on its side, stuck in a giant frozen block of ice.

(Image credit: Bill Day / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is set in a room where ICE agents are being trained. The teacher at the front of the class points to a whiteboard and says, &amp;ldquo;If a suspect tries to flee, fire a warning shot into her head.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A masked ICE agent with sunglasses points a gun at his image in the mirror. He says, &amp;ldquo;Domestic terrorist!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

