Renee Good: A victim of ICE’s dangerous tactics?

The 37-year-old mom was killed in Minneapolis, sparking protests around the country

By
published
Renee Good
Renee Good's last words were, ‘That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you.’
(Image credit: Alpha News)

“Renee Good’s final moments were spent in her maroon Honda Pilot, her son’s stuffed animals peeking out from the glove compartment,” said Ray Sanchez in CNN.com. Good, 37, had just dropped her 6-year-old at school last week when she and her wife, Becca Good, stopped their SUV in the middle of a tree-lined street in Minneapolis, partially blocking traffic. Becca said they “stopped to support our neighbors,” who were protesting as federal immigration agents conducted an operation nearby. One of those agents was Jonathan Ross, an Iraq War veteran and 10-year ICE officer. In an encounter captured on cellphone video by Ross and bystanders, Ross circles around Good’s SUV as another ICE agent orders the mother of three to “get out of the f---ing car” and grabs for the door handle. Good reverses briefly, then accelerates forward while turning sharply to the right; standing by the driver’s side headlight, Ross fires three times, killing Good. “F---ing bitch,” a male voice can be heard saying. The shooting instantly became “the center of a furious debate” over whether Ross was a rogue officer who executed an innocent citizen or whether Good—whom Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem labeled a “domestic terrorist”—posed a mortal threat. Sorry, but “this is not something that can be both-sided,” said Jennifer Rubin in The Contrarian. Footage clearly shows Good, whose last words to Ross were “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you,” turning her wheel hard to avoid him. This was a cold-blooded killing by an agent of a “lawless regime.”

Good’s death was a “tragedy,” said National Review in an editorial, but it was of her own doing. No ICE agent is obligated “to let himself potentially get run over.” Good probably was trying to drive off rather than hit Ross. But the agent—who last year was dragged 100 yards by an escaping car—didn’t know that as the SUV “jumped toward him,” and he opened fire believing he was in “mortal peril.” Good had defied a “lawful order” to exit the car and drove off “with reckless disregard” for the agents’ safety. If not for that, “this never would have happened.” Yet rather than accept the “conclusion that anti-ICE agitation is hazardous for everyone involved,” local Democrats are whipping up rage, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey accusing Ross of “recklessly using power” and demanding that ICE “get the f--- out of Minneapolis.”

