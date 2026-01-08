ICE kills woman during Minneapolis protest
The 37-year-old woman appeared to be driving away when she was shot
What happened
An unidentified ICE agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, 37, on Wednesday during what federal officials said was an immigration enforcement action on a residential street in Minneapolis. Multiple bystander videos of the shooting show three ICE agents approaching Good’s SUV, which backs up and is turning to drive away when an agent near the front of the car fires three shots into the vehicle. Good’s killing was “at least the fifth death to result from the aggressive U.S. immigration crackdown the Trump administration launched last year,” The Associated Press said, and it “quickly drew hundreds of angry protesters.”
Who said what
President Donald Trump claimed on social media shortly after the shooting that Good “violently, willfully and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense.” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Good had weaponized her car in an “act of domestic terrorism.” Witnesses and state and local officials disputed those characterizations.
“Don’t believe this propaganda machine,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) said, calling the shooting the “totally predictable” and “totally avoidable” result of Trump’s surge of ICE officers to the city. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) called the self-defense “spin” a “garbage narrative” and “bullshit” and told ICE to leave town. The “narrative they’re pushing clearly doesn’t match up with the videos we’re all seeing,” Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) said on social media.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
According to eyewitnesses, ICE agents “gave mixed orders” to Good in the moments before opening fire, said Minnesota Public Radio, with one agent “ordering her to drive away from the scene” as another “yelled for her to get out of her car as he reached for the door handle.” The ICE agent who fired into the car “was filmed immediately after the shooting walking without apparent injury,” The Washington Post said.
What next?
Walz said he had issued a “warning order” to prepare the Minnesota National Guard for deployment if violence broke out, but he urged Minnesotans not to “take the bait.” Trump and his team “want a show,” he said. “We can’t give it to them.” The FBI and Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the shooting, but Minneapolis prosecutors are “pushing hard for a local investigation,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty told Fox 9, “which is the only way to ensure full transparency.”
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
William Nicholson: a ‘rich and varied’ exhibition
The Week Recommends The wide-ranging show brings together portraits, illustrations, prints and posters, alongside ‘ravishing’ still lifes
-
Oh, Mary! – an ‘irreverent, counter-historical’ delight
The Week Recommends Mason Alexander Park ‘gives the funniest performance in town’ as former First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln
-
The best art exhibitions to book in 2026
The Week Recommends Our pick of the shows to see across the UK, from epoch-defining embroidery to fresh looks at under-appreciated artists
-
Campus security is under scrutiny again after the Brown shooting
Talking Points Questions surround a federal law called the Clery Act
-
Executions are on the rise in the US after years of decline
The Explainer This year has brought the highest number of executions in a decade
-
Two men accused of plotting LGBTQ+ attacks
Speed Read The men were arrested alongside an unidentified minor
-
Colleges are being overwhelmed with active shooter hoaxes
In the Spotlight More than a dozen colleges have reported active shooter prank calls
-
2 kids killed in shooting at Catholic school mass
Speed Read 17 others were wounded during a morning mass at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis
-
Trump lambasts crime, but his administration is cutting gun violence prevention
The Explainer The DOJ has canceled at least $500 million in public safety grants
-
Insects and sewer water: the alleged conditions at 'Alligator Alcatraz'
The Explainer Hundreds of immigrants with no criminal charges in the United States are being held at the Florida facility
-
Diddy: An abuser who escaped justice?
Feature The jury cleared Sean Combs of major charges but found him guilty of lesser offenses