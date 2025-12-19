Inside Minnesota’s extensive fraud schemes
The fraud allegedly goes back to the Covid-19 pandemic
The Land of 10,000 Lakes has found itself in the middle of a scandal, with Minnesota at the center of wide-ranging fraud allegations. While Minnesota is hardly the first state to become embroiled in a fraud scandal, prosecutors say the evidence against Minnesota goes back years — and may involve the highest levels of the state’s government.
What is the crux of the scandal?
It largely goes back to alleged fraud that took place during the Covid-19 pandemic. Prosecutors have “charged dozens of people with felonies, accusing them of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars from a government program meant to keep children fed” during the pandemic, said The New York Times. Federal prosecutors claim that billions of dollars were stolen as part of the schemes, most of which involved Minnesota’s Department of Human Services (DHS). These funds were reportedly used to buy “luxury cars, houses and even real estate projects abroad.”
Though there were several major fraud networks, officials claim they all had “three common threads: The state was billed for services that were never provided, DHS has failed to provide sufficient oversight and many of those implicated are from Minnesota’s Somali community,” said The Minnesota Star Tribune. One of the most notable cases involved the DHS children’s hunger program Feeding Our Future, and prosecutors have “filed charges against 59 entities that operated meal sites under Feeding Our Future’s sponsorship that amounted to more than $128 million.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The scandal has “widely been viewed as a by-product of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said CBS News, with former Attorney General Merrick Garland previously calling it the “largest pandemic relief fraud scheme” in the country. Critics of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), who took office in 2019, claim that the “fraud persisted partly because state officials were fearful of alienating the Somali community in Minnesota,” said the Times. Walz, who has not been accused of wrongdoing, has “defended his administration’s actions.”
What happens next?
Additional people are being charged with fraud as the cases continue and more evidence comes out. One notable update from prosecutors alleges that “half or more of the roughly $18 billion in federal funds that supported 14 Minnesota-run programs since 2018 may have been stolen,” said The Associated Press. This would go back to the year before Walz’s administration took over.
The “magnitude cannot be overstated,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson said during a press conference. “What we see in Minnesota is not a handful of bad actors committing crimes. It’s staggering, industrial-scale fraud.” The continuing investigations may also “bolster President Donald Trump in his claims” against Minnesota and Walz, said the AP. Trump has garnered pushback after using the fraud cases to “target the Somalia diaspora in Minnesota,” calling them “garbage” and saying “their country stinks.”
Walz has harshly criticized Trump for his anti-Somali rhetoric and has also appointed a statewide director for integrity to oversee his state’s federal agencies. The charges being brought is the “type of strong action we need from prosecutors to ensure fraudsters are put behind bars,” Walz said in a statement. Minnesota “will not tolerate fraud, and we will continue to work with federal partners to ensure fraud is stopped and fraudsters are caught.”
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
‘What a corrective to such nonsense’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
TikTok secures deal to remain in US
Speed Read ByteDance will form a US version of the popular video-sharing platform
-
Trump HHS moves to end care for trans youth
Speed Read The administration is making sweeping proposals that would eliminate gender-affirming care for Americans under age 18
-
‘It’s another clarifying moment in our age of moral collapse’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump wants to build out AI with a new ‘Tech Force’
The Explainer The administration is looking to add roughly 1,000 jobs
-
Constitutional rights are at the center of FBI agents’ lawsuit
In the Spotlight The agents were photographed kneeling during a racial justice protest
-
Trump targets ‘garbage’ Somalis ahead of ICE raids
Speed Read The Department of Homeland Security will launch an immigration operation targeting Somali immigrants in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area
-
The powerful names in the Epstein emails
In Depth People from a former Harvard president to a noted linguist were mentioned
-
Comey grand jury never saw final indictment
Speed Read This ‘drove home just how slapdash’ the case is, said The New York Times
-
‘The business ultimately has a customer base to answer to’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
JD Vance wades into choppy religious waters about wife Usha
THE EXPLAINER By emphasizing his hope that the Second Lady convert to Christianity, the vice president is inviting controversy from across the religious spectrum