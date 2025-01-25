The grooming gangs scandal, explained

The government has come under fire for refusing to hold a national inquiry into the abuse of young girls by networks of men

One of the teenagers who claimed to be a victim of sexual abuse and grooming in Rotherham
Reports of young girls being groomed by gangs of men, largely of Pakistani heritage, first began to emerge in 2002, when the then-Labour MP Ann Cryer warned that it was happening in her Yorkshire constituency of Keighley.

In 2010, a group of five men who had committed sexual offences against girls aged 12 to 16 were convicted in Rotherham in South Yorkshire. The Times then launched a long investigation, exposing not only the shocking extent of child sexual exploitation in Rotherham, but also of a wider pattern of horrendous abuses of young girls by organised networks of men, predominantly British-Pakistani.

