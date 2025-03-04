France's 'reckoning' over largest-ever child sex abuse trial

Joël Le Scouarnec case is latest in a series of high-profile scandals to have prompted 'deep soul searching'

Protesters outside the criminal court in Vannes, France, on the opening day of Joel Le Scouarnec&#039;s four-month trial
(Image credit: Damien Meyer / AFP / Getty Images)
Just months after France’s justice system was confronted with the horrifying sexual abuse of Gisèle Pelicot, the nation is now grappling with the case of a paedophile who was allowed to abuse hundreds of children unchecked for more than 25 years.

The high-profile Pelicot trial "prompted deep soul searching" across France and its chequered record on attitudes to sexual abuse, said Reuters. And there is disbelief at how retired surgeon Joël Le Scouarnec was able to abuse children freely for so long.

