The rise of child 'witchcraft' cases in the UK

Faith-based child abuse, centred on accusations of witchcraft and demonic possessions, has harmed thousands of children

Photo and illustration collage of a small child cowering in fear. Parts of the child&#039;s body are replaced with witchhunt imagery, and are pierced with huge pins
In the past year alone, 'witchcraft' has been linked to 2,180 social-services cases
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Eight-year-old Victoria Climbié died in February 2000, after months of being starved, beaten, burnt and tied up by her great-aunt and guardian, who thought the little girl was possessed by evil spirits.

It was, said doctors at the time, the most horrific case of child abuse they had seen. And it included an exorcism, after her "evil guardian" convinced a preacher the girl's injuries meant she was "possessed by demons," said The Mirror.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸