Texas set to execute dad in disputed 'shaken baby' case

Robert Roberson's hotly contested execution would be the first ever tied to shaken baby syndrome

Protesters demonstrated against the death penalty
Medical experts and supporters of Roberson say his conviction was based on an outdated scientific understanding of shaken baby syndrome
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The Texas Board of Parole and Pardons voted 6-0 Wednesday against clemency for Robert Roberson, convicted of killing his ailing 2-year-old daughter by shaking her to death in 2002. His execution, the first ever tied to shaken baby syndrome, is scheduled for Thursday (today). Also on Wednesday, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals denied a final appeal from Roberson and a bipartisan Texas House committee voted unanimously to subpoena him, seeking to throw him a lifeline.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

