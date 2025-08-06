The jobs most at risk from AI

The rise of artificial general intelligence could radically transform the job market

Galbot G1 humanoid robot
Sales and customer services are touted as some of the key jobs that will be replaced by AI
(Image credit: Zhang Xiangyi/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)
By
published

Google has set out its next steps in developing artificial intelligence which could eventually be able to complete real-world tasks at the same level as humans.

The tech giant's DeepMind AI division is working towards artificial general intelligence (AGI), a theoretical level of AI that can carry out tasks autonomously. To do this, DeepMind is using a new "world model", Genie 3, a simulated environment that can help train AI agents like robots with realistic replicas of situations and environments.

