Why AI means it's more important than ever to check terms and conditions

WeTransfer row over training AI models on user data shines spotlight on dangers of blindly clicking 'Accept'

Photo collage of a robot hand pointing towards a dotted line, with a human hand with a pen about to sign. In the background, there&#039;s various floating pieces of text of predatory terms &amp; conditions agreements.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

A terms-and-conditions update by file-sharing giant WeTransfer has exposed how much more we may be giving up when we sign up to an online site or service – now that tech companies are hungry for data to train their AI models on.

The WeTransfer update, which allowed the platform to use people's data for AI training, was rapidly reversed after user outcry. But it's shown that terms and conditions, "once the most boring thing on the internet", are something "we'd better start paying attention to", said Andrew Griffin in The Independent.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
