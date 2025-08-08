Big Brother is watching: Wi-Fi signals can track you in your home

It could open the door to mass surveillance

3D Wi-Fi symbol with house at bottom
Wi-Fi signals can be used to detect people's motion and even identity
(Image credit: Eoneren / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Comcast's Xfinity has introduced a new feature in its internet routers called Wi-Fi Motion, which allows the use of Wi-Fi signals to detect movement within your home. This includes people, pets and other moving objects. Many are concerned about the potential breach of privacy.

A peek inside

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸