Is AI killing the internet?

AI-powered browsers and search engines are threatening the death of the open web

'AI is basically choking off traffic to most content sites,' said one tech firm CEO
What happens when Google does the Googling for you? Some experts believe it's the beginning of the end of the internet as we know it.

The web is built on "a simple bargain", said BBC Future: websites allow search engines like Google to "slurp up their content, free of charge", and Google Search "sends people to websites in exchange, where they buy things and look at adverts".

