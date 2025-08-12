Deep thoughts: AI shows its math chops
Google's Gemini is the first AI system to win gold at the International Mathematical Olympiad
Complex math hasn't always been AI's strongest suit, but the technology showcased its progress at one of the world's premiere competitions, said Cade Metz in The New York Times. A Google Deep-Mind system became the first machine to achieve "gold medal" status at the annual International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) last month. OpenAI said that its AI "achieved a similar score on this year's questions, though it did not officially enter the competition." The results had experts buzzing. Last year, Google's AI took home a silver medal, but it required several days to complete the test and "could only answer questions after human experts translated them into computer programming language." This time, Google's chatbot, Gemini Deep Think, "read and responded to questions in English" and used techniques that scientists are calling "reasoning" to solve the problems. Google says it took the chatbot the same amount of time to finish the test as the human participants: 4.5 hours.
"They still got beat by the world's brightest teenagers," said Ben Cohen in The Wall Street Journal. Twenty-six human highschool students outscored the computers, which managed to answer five of the six increasingly difficult problems correctly. The one that tripped up the AI was a brainteaser in the "notoriously tricky field of combinatorics" dealing with counting and arranging objects. The solution required "ingenuity, creativity, and intuition," qualities only humans (so far) can muster. "I would actually be a bit scared if the AI models could do stuff on Problem 6," said one of the gold medalists, Qiao Zhang, a 17-year-old on his way to MIT. AI models struggle with math more than you might think, said Andrew Paul in Popular Science. The reason has to do with how they process prompts. AI models "break the words and letters down into 'tokens,' then parse and predict an appropriate response," whereas humans can simply process them as complete thoughts.
That's why Google trained this Gemini version differently, said Ryan Whitwam in Ars Technica. The IMO's scoring is "based on showing your work," so to succeed the AI had to consider and analyze "every step on the way to an answer." Google gave Gemini a set of solutions to math problems, then added more general tips on how to approach them. The company's scientists were especially proud of one Gemini solution that used relatively simple math, working from basic principles, while most human competitors relied on "graduate-level" concepts. This may be just a 45-way tie for 27th place in a youth math contest, but it's rightly being hailed as significant, said Krystal Hu in Reuters. It "directly challenges the long-held skepticism that AI models are just clever mimics." Math problems that require multistep proofs have "become the ultimate test of reasoning, and AI just passed."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Book reviews: 'Face With Tears of Joy: A Natural History of Emoji' and 'Blood Harmony: The Everly Brothers Story'
Feature The surprising history of emojis and the brother duo who changed pop music
-
Helen Schulman's 6 favorite collections of short stories
Feature The award-winning author recommends works by Raymond Carver, James Baldwin, and more
-
How will Ford reinvent EV manufacturing to compete with China?
Today's Big Question Henry Ford's assembly line system is being replaced
-
Big Brother is watching: Wi-Fi signals can track you in your home
Under the radar It could open the door to mass surveillance
-
The jobs most at risk from AI
The Explainer Sales and customer services are touted as some of the key jobs that will be replaced by AI
-
Why AI means it's more important than ever to check terms and conditions
In The Spotlight WeTransfer row over training AI models on user data shines spotlight on dangers of blindly clicking 'Accept'
-
Are AI lovers replacing humans?
Talking Points A third of Gen Z singles use tech as a 'romantic companion'
-
Palantir: The all-seeing tech giant
Feature Palantir's data-mining tools are used by spies and the military. Are they now being turned on Americans?
-
Grok brings to light wider AI antisemitism
In the Spotlight Google and OpenAI are among the other creators who have faced problems
-
Intellectual property: AI gains at creators' expense
Feature Two federal judges ruled that it is fair use for AI firms to use copyrighted media to train bots
-
Is AI killing the internet?
Talking Point AI-powered browsers and search engines are threatening the death of the open web