Why Trump pardoned crypto criminal Changpeng Zhao

Binance founder’s tactical pardon shows recklessness is rewarded by the Trump White House

Changpeng Zhao, former chief executive officer of Binance, leaving federal court in Seattle, Washington last year
Pardoning Zhao invites a key player back into the ‘casino economy’
(Image credit: David Ryder / Bloomberg / Getty Images)
President Trump took another step into the muck last week, said Jim Geraghty in National Review, with an act “stunning in its shamelessness, recklessness, and moral inversion”: he officially pardoned Changpeng Zhao, the billionaire founder of the global crypto exchange Binance.

There aren’t many financial institutions “willing to do work with al-Qa’eda, Isis, Hamas, ransomware hackers, and kiddie-porn enthusiasts”, but Zhao’s Binance answered the call. Two years ago, however, the Chinese-born Canadian pleaded guilty to money laundering: his company agreed to pay $4.3 billion to the US authorities, and he himself paid a $50 million fine, was banned from running Binance and was sentenced to four months in jail.

