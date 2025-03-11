How will the Fed manage Trump's economy?

President Donald Trump has long been jealous of the Federal Reserve's power over the American economy. With stocks falling and tariffs rising under Trump's watch, however, the world's financial experts (and a whole bunch of folks on Wall Street) are looking to see how the Fed responds to sudden instability.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell plans to "remain cautious" about making any big policy changes, at least for now, said The Washington Post. The Fed does "not need to be in a hurry" to respond to the president's flurry of actions that have heightened uncertainty in the markets, Powell said Friday. Instead, "we are focused on separating the signal from the noise as the outlook evolves." The Fed is "well positioned" to handle the "risks and uncertainties" of the new economy, he said.

