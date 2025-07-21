Trump's threats to fire Jerome Powell are unsettling the markets

Expect a 'period of volatility' if he follows through

Without Trump’s tariffs and trade wars, the Fed 'would have already lowered interest rates'
We do not know if President Donald Trump will fire Jerome Powell from his job as chair of the Federal Reserve. We do know the financial markets do not much like the idea.

Trump's attacks on Powell for not reducing interest rates have "rattled financial markets," said the Financial Times. Investors are concerned about both the "central bank's independence" and its "long-term ability to fight inflation." Markets briefly tumbled last week amid reports that Trump would fire the Fed chair, then rebounded after he said he was "highly unlikely" to do so. There is still nervousness on Wall Street, however. There is clearly an "increased chance that Trump will fire Powell," said Bill Campbell, a portfolio manager at DoubleLine.

