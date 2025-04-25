Kevin Warsh: the man who could replace Jerome Powell as Fed chair

Powell's term ends in 2026, and President Donald Trump will likely replace him

Kevin Warsh speaks at an economic association event in Chicago in 2017.
(Image credit: Daniel Acker / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
President Donald Trump has been musing about his potential replacement for Federal Reserve chair: Kevin Warsh, the man who may find himself taking over the Fed from current Chair Jerome Powell. Trump has previously discussed firing Powell, though he has since reneged on these comments. But Powell's term ends in 2026 anyway, meaning a replacement is coming sooner rather than later.

Reports have emerged that Trump is talking to Warsh about running the Fed. If Warsh, a former member of the Fed's Board of Governors, does get the job, he will be taking over a sector of the government that Trump has publicly expressed anger toward.



Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

