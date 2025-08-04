Tariffs: Is Trump winning his trade war?

Trump secures a new trade deal as Europe agrees to 15% tariffs

The EU&#039;s von der Leyen and Trump
If the final investments "happen at anywhere close to the levels promised," they'll usher in a "golden age" for American workers.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
President Trump is getting results from his "Hulkamania" approach to international trade, said John Authers in Bloomberg. At his golf course in Scotland this week, Trump sealed what he modestly called "the greatest deal of all time" with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Under that agreement, most EU imports to the U.S. will face a 15% tariff—down from Trump's threatened 30%— while the bloc will impose zero tariffs on many American exports. The EU is just the latest trading partner to cave to Trump's bullying rather than punch back with retaliatory tariffs: Japan made a one-sided 15% deal last week, while Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines have agreed to tariffs of about 20%. Trump's "hard-power" tactics are a welcome change of pace, said Walter Russell Mead in The Wall Street Journal. For decades, U.S. presidents "sought to cajole American allies" to open their markets more to American goods—"and got nowhere." But Trump bet that access to the world's biggest economy and security guarantees were "so valuable" that countries would "pay a much higher price than his predecessors ever got." He bet right.

But it's not clear exactly what's in Trump's deals, most of which "have yet to be committed to paper," said Daniel Desrochers in Politico. His administration has touted an EU commitment to purchase $750 billion in U.S. energy and invest an extra $600 billion in America by 2028, and a pledge by Japan to invest $550 billion. But a senior EU official said its investment number was based on the "intentions" of private companies, over which the bloc has no control. And Japanese officials have said their country will invest a maximum of $11 billion, with most of the rest made up of loans. These conflicting details are "raising doubts about how much Trump has really succeeded in lowering foreign barriers or drawing in foreign investment for U.S. businesses."

