Trump wants to 'unleash' American energy. Why does he hate wind?

It's a cheap source of new electricity, after all

Trump's anti-wind stance will "definitely help make China great again"
Joel Mathis, The Week US
President Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to "unleash" the American energy sector. Among his first acts in office? Putting a leash on wind power.

The president is "desperate for more energy, as long as it's not from the wind," said The Washington Post. Trump signed an executive order halting new leases for offshore wind projects and ordering executive branch officials to review existing leases. The order threatens burgeoning wind power projects in Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts and New Jersey, and it "puzzled" economists who note that Trump is otherwise trying to boost American energy production. Trump's anti-wind stance is "discordant with this overall posture of 'build, baby, build,'" said Ben Cahill, an energy markets expert at the University of Texas.

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

