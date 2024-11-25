Big Oil doesn't need to 'drill, baby, drill'

Trump wants to expand production. Oil companies already have record output.

Illustration of US map filled with oil
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Donald Trump wants America's energy companies to produce more oil and "unleash" a new era of energy independence. "Drill, baby, drill" was a perpetual refrain on the campaign trail. There's just one obstacle now that he's been elected: The energy companies themselves.

"Oil and gas companies probably have other ideas," said The Guardian. The United States is already the world's largest producer of oil and gas, and has been for the last six years — since the last Trump administration. Big companies right now are profitably focusing on low-cost, high-production wells and reluctant to spend money drilling new wells while crude oil prices "stay flat," said the Guardian. "Nobody's got crazy plans to be drilling at accelerated rates," said Peter McNally, an analyst at Third Bridge.

