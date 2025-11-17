Has 21st-century culture become too bland?
New book argues that the algorithm has killed creative originality
Music is blending into an algorithm-generated playlist, cinema is dominated by blockbuster movies from decades-old franchises, and the rest of the cultural scene is as flat and bland as a pancake.
That's according to a new book, the “lucid and entertaining – yet despairing” “Blank Space”, by W. David Marx. In it, he argues that 21st-century culture has become an “enthusiastic embrace of selling out”, said The Minnesota Star Tribune. But has he missed the point?
‘Slurry of stagnation’
“Omnivorism” is “one of the primary culprits” that Marx identifies. When “country, R&B, hip-hop and classic rock become interchangeable bits to sample, rather than distinct musical styles”, then “nothing stands out”. He thinks “the understandable desire to cross musical boundaries in once-unthinkable ways has turned into a slurry of stagnation”.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Marx’s “key point about the bland sameness” of today’s art “will resonate with anybody who has a hard time remembering when a new song made them perk up, pay attention and realise they have never heard anything like that before”.
This century “looks likely to go down in history as the least innovative, least transformative, least pioneering” one for culture since “the invention of the printing press”, said The New York Times Magazine in 2023. “Shockingly few works of art in any medium” have been “created that are unassimilable to the cultural and critical standards that audiences accepted in 1999”.
Misguided and oversimplified
Yes, it feels like there’s a “confounding glut of art”, but “little of the original, startling kind that matters”, said The Economist. Instead there’s “music without instruments and lyrics without meaning”, plus “endless reboots, sequels and superheroes in the cinema”.
But Marx’s “sweeping book oversimplifies a dizzyingly messy picture”, because some of his criticisms “could have been made in the past, and were”. So even if today’s “means of self-publicity are new”, the “attention-seeking grifters are not” and “there has always been more dross than gold”.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Marx’s argument is a “dated, misguided understanding of how history works”, said Art in America. It is “rooted in a 19th-century fallacy called positivism: the belief that history moves in a clean, linear progression of successive innovations”.
But “if history is any indicator”, those “still insisting culture is dead” will “go down” as “conservative curmudgeons very much on the wrong side of history”. You might “think writers so obsessed with the past would have learned as much”.
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Affordability: Does Trump have an answer?
Feature Trump ‘refuses to admit there is a problem’
-
How travel insurance through a credit card works
The explainer Use a card with built-in coverage to book your next trip
-
‘We owe it to our young people not to lie to them anymore’
instant opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Rosalía and the rise of nunmania
Under The Radar It may just be a ‘seasonal spike’ but Spain is ‘enthralled’ with all things nun
-
Peter Doig: House of Music – an ‘eccentric and entrancing’ show
The Week Recommends The artist combines his ‘twin passions’ of music and painting at the Serpentine Gallery
-
West End Girl: a ‘tremendously touching’ break-up album
The Week Recommends Lily Allen’s unfiltered new work is ‘littered with relatable moments’
-
Art Review: Downtown/Uptown: New York in the Eighties
Feature Lévy Gorvy Dayan, New York City, through Dec. 13
-
R&B singer D’Angelo
Feature A reclusive visionary who transformed the genre
-
Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley
Feature The rocker who shot fireworks from his guitar
-
Rachel Ruysch: Nature Into Art
Feature Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, through Dec. 7
-
Music reviews: Olivia Dean, Madi Diaz, and Hannah Frances
Feature “The Art of Loving,” “Fatal Optimist,” and “Nested in Tangles”