West End Girl: a ‘tremendously touching’ break-up album

Lily Allen has always been known for her candour but the “radical level of sharing” in her latest album “West End Girl” makes you feel as if you are “eavesdropping on a private conversation”, said Louis Staples in Harper’s Bazaar. Through her raw lyrics, she delivers something so unfiltered that it sets a “new benchmark for what it means to be vulnerable”.

Allen leaves no room for ambiguity in this retelling of how her relationship with ex-husband David Harbour unravelled. She tackles the “taboo” topic of open relationships in “searing detail”, breaking down their “progressive facade” and revealing how hers left her feeling like a “desexualised, disempowered wife”. Despite the “very specific story” she tells, the album is still “littered with relatable moments”. “West End Girl” demonstrates that “vulnerability has become pop’s most valuable currency”.

